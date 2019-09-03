Los Angeles Dodgers foundation's charitable giving program surpasses $1.9 million in grants to local nonprofits directly impacting 240,000 youth

LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation (LADF) announced today that 2019 is a record-setting year in their charitable giving program. As a result of its highest grossing 50/50 raffle season in-stadium with Dodger fans raising over $3.8 million in support, LADF has awarded $1.93 million in grants to

LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation (LADF) announced today that 2019 is a record-setting year in their charitable giving program. As a result of its highest grossing 50/50 raffle season in-stadium with Dodger fans raising over $3.8 million in support, LADF has awarded $1.93 million in grants to 111 nonprofit organizations in core funding areas.

“We are focused on the most pressing problems facing underserved communities today and invest in proven programs that improve young Angelenos’ access to education, health care, and sports,” said Chaitali Gala Mehta, LADF Chief Operating Officer. “Our grants help address challenges that prevent children from excelling in school or recreational activities and are strategically focused on supporting safe programming for youth of all abilities, STEM activities, foster care support services, mental wellness programming, and addressing food insecurity.”

Total 2019 charitable giving includes 43% to education and literacy programs, 26% to health and wellness initiatives, and 31% to sports and recreation programs. Grant awards have also impacted ten major school districts including Los Angeles, Compton, Inglewood, Glendale, Pasadena, Rialto, Fontana, Long Beach, Lynwood, and Chaffey Joint Union. Combined, funded programs are directly impacting nearly 240,000 youth, with an average rate of 87% of students who qualify for free and reduced lunch.

Recently awarded cycle three grants include:

• 9 Dots - $20,000 to support the Get Coding program for over 1,300 elementary students in East Los Angeles.

• CASA - $20,000 to provide post-secondary advocacy activities for 225 youth in the foster care system.

• College Track - $22,000 to support the Bank Book Scholarship for Boyle Heights students, now in their first year of college.

• CSUN Campanella Scholars - $30,000 to support the Campanella Physical Therapy Scholarships for students in the California State University, Northridge Department of Physical Therapy.

• ICEF Public Schools - $5,000 to support the Embrace the Mind Mental Wellness Initiative for 2,500 middle and high school students in South Los Angeles.

• Girls on the Run Los Angeles - $10,000 to support running and mental wellness programming for 2,000 girls in Title I schools throughout Los Angeles.

• Marathon Kids Inc. - $15,000 to support physical activity and running programs for 1,700 elementary students in South Los Angeles.

• Miracle League - $10,000 to support baseball programming for youth with disabilities and who will play on the Dodgers Dreamfield in Baldwin Hills.

• Peer Health Exchange - $25,000 to support mental wellness and health education for 2,700 Title I high school students throughout Los Angeles.

• Positive Coaching Alliance LA - $50,000 to provide workshops designed to promote positive character development for 4,000 students at Title I middle and high schools.

• Proyecto Pastoral - $10,000 to support STEM resources and training in the IMPACTO program for 800 students in Boyle Heights.

• Read to a Child - $10,000 to support the Lunchtime Reading Program for 225 students in Greater Los Angeles.

• Reading Partners - $35,000 to support individualized reading and literacy support for over 800 elementary students in Pasadena Unified School District.

• Scripps College Academy - $25,000 to support the Middle School College Club, serving approximately 120 girls in Greater Los Angeles.

• Sound Body Sound Mind - $25,000 to provide state-of-the-art customized fitness centers and programming in Title I middle and high schools.

• Sowing Seeds for Life - $1,000 to support the Mobile Food Pantry for college students facing food insecurity in Pomona and La Verne.

• Think Together - $30,000 to provide afterschool STEM and robotics programming for middle school students in Los Angeles.

• Vision to Learn - $100,000 to provide 1,000 free eye exams for low-income students in the Pasadena Unified School District.

• Young Storytellers - $10,000 to support the Script to Stage program for 1,200 students in Los Angeles public schools.

In addition to grant awards, LADF activates with grantees, offers in-kind support, co-hosts grantee events, digitally showcases their work, and conducts “Giving Moments” in stadium to further highlight grantees to millions of fans throughout the season.

LADF accepts grant applications three times a year. The next submission deadline is February 1, 2020. Visit dodgers.com/ladf to learn more about grant opportunities in 2020.