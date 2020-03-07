Manny Trillo selected as 2020 Toyota Phillies Wall of Fame inductee

The Phillies announced that Manny Trillo, a key member of the 1980 World Series champions and one of the top defensive infielders in team history, has been selected as the 2020 Toyota Phillies Wall of Fame inductee. Trillo will be inducted into the Wall of Fame on Saturday, August 8,

The Phillies announced that Manny Trillo, a key member of the 1980 World Series champions and one of the top defensive infielders in team history, has been selected as the 2020 Toyota Phillies Wall of Fame inductee. Trillo will be inducted into the Wall of Fame on Saturday, August 8, as part of Toyota Phillies Alumni Weekend at Citizens Bank Park, which will also feature a 40th anniversary celebration of the 1980 World Champion Phillies and commemorative giveaways.

A four-time All-Star – two as a Phillie – Trillo was the starting second baseman when the Phillies won their first-ever World Series championship in 1980. Among his many honors, Trillo was MVP of the 1980 NLCS win over Houston, batting .381 with two doubles, a triple and four RBI. He also won three National League Gold Glove Awards (1979, 1981 & 1982) and two NL Silver Slugger Awards (1980–81). In his four seasons with the Phillies (1979-82), Trillo led all NL second basemen in games (501), hits (516), doubles (85) and total bases (686), outpacing peers such as Davey Lopes and Hall of Famer Joe Morgan. During his 1982 season, he led all major league second basemen with a .994 fielding percentage.

“Manny was an integral part of the historic 1980 team and his indelible performance over the years has led him to take his rightful place on the Toyota Phillies Wall of Fame,” said Phillies President Andy MacPhail. “We’re excited to join our fans, as well as Manny’s teammates, as this amazing player is bestowed with one of our highest honors.”

Among those taking part in the induction ceremony will be Phillies Wall of Famers, as well as members of the 1980 World Champion roster. The event will take place prior to that day’s 4:05 p.m. game against the San Francisco Giants.

40th Anniversary Salute to 1980 World Champion Phillies

The Phillies will also commemorate the 1980 World Champion Phillies with two special giveaways.

On Thursday, August 6, fans 15 and over will receive a Coca-Cola Mike Schmidt 1980 World Champions Replica Ring at that night’s 7:05 p.m. game against the Cincinnati Reds.

Festivities will continue on Sunday, August 9, during Toyota Phillies Alumni Day, where legends will return to the ballpark to honor the first Phillies team to clinch a World Series championship during the club’s 40th anniversary salute of that historic occasion. All fans attending this game will receive a Toyota Tug McGraw Bobble Figurine.

Taking the field before that day’s 1:05 p.m. game against the Giants will be players from the 1980 Phillies World Series roster including (subject to change) Bob Boone, Larry Bowa, Warren Brusstar, Marty Bystrom, Hall of Famer Steve Carlton, Larry Christenson, Greg Gross, Sparky Lyle, Greg Luzinski, Garry Maddox, Dickie Noles, Kevin Saucier, Hall of Famer Mike Schmidt, Trillo and Del Unser.

For more information on Toyota Phillies Alumni Weekend, visit phillies.com or follow @phillies on social media.