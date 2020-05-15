Marco & Monica Gonzales team with Northwest Harvest for Virtual Peanut Butter Drive

Seattle Mariners pitcher Marco Gonzales and his wife Monica have launched a special campaign to help Northwest Harvest meet the increasing demand for healthy food due to the COVID-19 pandemic. An online fundraising drive begins today, through May 31, for the Gonzales Family Peanut Butter Drive to benefit Northwest Harvest.

On Thursday, the Gonzaleses participated in a volunteer opportunity at Northwest Harvest’s SODO Community Market in Seattle to help make peanut butter sandwiches for distribution to families in need.

“It’s important to step up and be involved in our community, to put some action behind our words. The things we’ve supported and been advocates of, it’s important for us to lead by example and be out here doing the work,” said Marco.

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, Monica says she and Marco couldn’t just stand by as more and more people are experiencing food insecurity.

“The fact that the numbers are growing each day, each week is scary. Just in recent weeks we’ve seen the number of families who need food relief and are becoming food insecure has doubled from about 800,000 to over 1.7 million now and growing even more,” said Monica.

In response to the growing demand for assistance, Northwest Harvest has dramatically increased distribution of nutritious food to partner food banks and meal programs.

“Many people now relying on local food programs are no strangers to economic insecurity. But with the COVID-19 pandemic, we are seeing more and more families who never before needed emergency food assistance now visiting their local food pantry,” said Thomas Reynolds, CEO of Northwest Harvest.

It is estimated that 400,000 children in the state are facing food insecurity. With schools closed, reaching those children is a challenge. With the virtual Gonzales Family Peanut Butter Drive, Northwest Harvest will be able to get nutritious food to the families with the greatest need.

The fundraising drive is supported by the Seattle Mariners and Northwest Ford Dealers.

“Childhood hunger has been a fight that we cannot allow to become a larger symptom of the Covid-19 pandemic. Peanut butter is an affordable, enjoyable way to help kids get the protein they need. The Northwest Ford dealers and Ford Motor Company Fund are proud to be a part of this team to battle and hopefully end childhood hunger,” said Kristin Ford, Ford Motor Company NW Region Program Manager.

The goal for the drive is $40,000. Marco and Monica will match a portion of the donations. Mariners Care, the team’s nonprofit foundation, will also match a portion of donations.

Tax deductible donations can be made at https://marinerscare.givingfuel.com/gonzales-family-peanut-butter-drive. All donors will be entered in a drawing for a volunteer opportunity with Marco and Monica at a Northwest Harvest facility, as well as a surprise experience, courtesy of the Seattle Mariners, during the 2021 baseball season. The drive concludes on May 31.

Gonzales Family Peanut Butter Drive By The Numbers:

1 *16-oz jar of peanut butter can make *14 sandwiches.

$10The cost to buy 7 (Marco’s jersey number) jars of peanut butter for families across the state.

100 The number of peanut butter and jelly sandwiches you can make with 7 jars of peanut butter.

*400,000 *The number of peanut butter sandwiches than can be made if the campaign reaches its goal.

About Northwest Harvest:

Northwest Harvest is Washington’s leading hunger relief agency – supporting a statewide network of 375 food banks, meal programs, and high-need schools. Focused on improving equity in our food system, Northwest Harvest believes everyone in Washington should have consistent access to nutritious food that nourishes the body, mind, and spirit.