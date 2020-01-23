Mariners announce $5 Value Games presented by BECU

The Seattle Mariners today announced that for 10 games in March, April and May, a limited number of tickets in the centerfield bleachers will be available for just $5. In addition to the low entry price, specially priced concessions and Team Store merchandise will be available to all fans for

In addition to the low entry price, specially priced concessions and Team Store merchandise will be available to all fans for just $5 per item.

$5 Mariners Value Games presented by BECU

For 10 games early in the Mariners 2020 season, fans will be able to purchase $5 tickets in the centerfield bleachers. The dates of the games fall on already announced Mariners Value Games presented by BECU. Once the limited number of $5 tickets are gone, fans will still have access to the special Value Game prices -- $15 for View Level and Left Field Bleacher seats and $30 for Main and Club Level seats.

Dates for the $5 Mariners Value Games are:

Sunday, March 29 vs. Texas Rangers

Monday, March 30 vs. Minnesota Twins

Tuesday, March 31 vs. Minnesota Twins

Monday, April 13 vs. Washington Nationals

Tuesday, April 28 vs. Los Angeles Angels

Wednesday, April 29 vs. Los Angeles Angels

Thursday, April 3o vs. Houston Astros

Tuesday, May 12 vs. Oakland Athletics

Wednesday, May 13 vs. Oakland Athletics

Thursday, May 14 vs. Oakland Athletics

$5 Menu & $5 Merchandise

All fans at T-Mobile Park during $5 Mariners Value Games will be able to purchase a variety of food and beverage items as well as a select Mariners Team Store item for just $5. Items will be available at select T-Mobile Park concession stands and retail locations.

$5 menu items:

16oz domestic draft beer

SODO hot dog

22oz fountain soda

Hampton Peanuts

Ballpark Nachos

There are 30 games during the 2020 season with special Mariners Value Game prices. A full list of Value Game dates is available at Mariners.com/Value.