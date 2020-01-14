Mariners Name Melissa Robertson VP, Deputy General Counsel

The Seattle Mariners today announced that Melissa Robertson has been promoted to Vice President, Deputy General Counsel for the ball club. Robertson is entering her 13th season with the Mariners. She is involved in all aspects of the Club’s legal affairs, serving as a legal resource to all Club departments

The Seattle Mariners today announced that Melissa Robertson has been promoted to Vice President, Deputy General Counsel for the ball club.

Robertson is entering her 13th season with the Mariners. She is involved in all aspects of the Club’s legal affairs, serving as a legal resource to all Club departments including baseball operations, ballpark operations, corporate partnerships, marketing, human resources, and sales, and acts as counsel to the Mariners non-profit foundation, Mariners Care. Among other major initiatives, she was instrumental in negotiating complex international agreements for the Seattle Mariners Latin American Academy, which opened in the Dominican Republic in 2014.

Prior to joining the Mariners, Robertson was an attorney at Perkins Coie in Seattle from 2003-2008, where she served as outside counsel to the Mariners, handling a wide variety of transactions including construction agreements, licenses, sponsorships, and other ballpark agreements.

At Perkins Coie, Robertson’s primary practice areas included construction law and employment litigation. She assisted public and private clients to resolve disputes through negotiation, alternate dispute resolution, and litigation. She drafted and negotiated construction, architectural, and consultant agreements, worked on a diverse group of public and private construction projects, advised clients on labor and employment issues, and litigated various employment disputes.

Robertson serves on the Board of Directors for YWCA Seattle/King/Snohomish and is a volunteer attorney for the King County Bar Association Housing Justice Project where she assists with Home Base, an eviction prevention program that is a cooperative effort of the Seattle Mariners, United Way of King County and King County Bar Association.

Robertson is a 1998 honors graduate of Scripps College in Claremont, California. She received her law degree in 2003 from University of Washington School of Law, where she was Executive Articles Editor for the Washington Law Review. During law school, Robertson served as an extern for Judge Marsha Pechman in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington.

Born and raised in Seattle, Robertson is a passionate baseball fan. She lives in Pioneer Square with her dog, Hunter S. Pug, and loves walking to work at T-Mobile Park.