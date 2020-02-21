Marquee Sports Network to launch Saturday with over 40 video providers as partners

CHICAGO – There are a variety of ways fans can engage with Marquee Sports Network beginning Saturday. In the Chicago area, Marquee Sports Network will be available through the following providers:

Iowa’s Mediacom will make Cubs games available on channel 51 and channels 768/668 in HD. Spectrum subscribers will be able to access Marquee Sports Network in the coming weeks.

To see and search the more than 40 content providers currently carrying Marquee Sports Network, go to www.getmarqueesportsnetwork.com/providers/.

Streaming Services

Cubs fans will also be able to stream the network live with AT&T TV NOW (channel 664) beginning Saturday, and Hulu+Live TV in the near future.

Marquee Sports Network App

Fans can now access the Marquee Sports Network App, which is a live and on-demand sports content mobile application and desktop experience. The App will include on-demand, Cubs-centric video content and live streaming of Marquee Sports Network programming, including live Cubs games, for users who authenticate using their content provider credentials.

Most providers have already enabled their customers to use Marquee Sports Network’s App, which means Cubs fans beginning Saturday can access the network and its content—again, including live Cubs games—on their devices, on the go and on demand. AT&T/DIRECTV and Spectrum authentication capabilities will follow shortly after launch.

The Marquee Sports Network App is available to download on iOS (iPhone and iPad), Android (smartphones and tablets), Apple TV, Fire TV and Roku players. Subscribers can also watch the network live at www.watchmarquee.com.

Viewers can go to www.getmarqueesportsnetwork.com for FAQs and to find channel numbers for providers who carry Marquee Sports Network.

Marquee Sports Network, a new regional sports network, is the exclusive television home of the Chicago Cubs. Marquee Sports Network will feature live game broadcasts from Chicago Cubs broadcasters, extensive pregame and postgame coverage, in-depth unique Cubs content and other local sports programming.

Sinclair is a diversified media company and leading provider of local sports and news.