Mets acquire Jake Marisnick from Houston

FLUSHING, N.Y., December 5, 2019 -- The New York Mets today announced that they have acquired outfielder Jake Marisnick from Houston in exchange for minor league LHP Blake Taylor and minor league outfielder Kenedy Corona.

Marisnick, 28, had a .995 fielding percentage as a center fielder last season, leading the American League. Since 2014, he ranks seventh among all outfielders with 64 defensive runs saved.

"Jake is an elite defender who is an incredibly smart base runner,” Mets Executive Vice President and General Manager Brodie Van Wagenen said. “Among our offseason plans was to improve defensively and he is one of the best in the game.”

Marisnick has been successful on 73 of his 100 stolen base attempts during his career. He was eighth in the American League in stolen bases (24) in 2015. Marisnick’s sprint speed 29.2 feet/second ranked in the top 5 percent of all of baseball according to Statcast.

He has hit double-digit home runs in each of the last three years, including a career-high 16 homers in 2017.

The 6-4, 220-pound right-handed hitter has hit .333 (7-21) during 23 postseason games for the Astros.

Marisnick has 77 doubles, 243 runs scored, 54 homers and 178 RBI over seven major league seasons with Miami and Houston.

Taylor, 24, was 2-3 with a 2.16 ERA (16 earned runs/66.2 innings) and 74 strikeouts in 40 combined games with St. Lucie (A), Binghamton (AA) and Syracuse (AAA) in 2019.

Corona, 19, hit .301 (66-219) over three minor league levels (Dominican Summer League, Gulf Coast Mets and Brooklyn) last season.