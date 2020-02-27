New York Mets and BENRUS announce partnership

FLUSHING, N.Y., February 27, 2020 – The New York Mets today announced a new heritage partnership with BENRUS Watch Company, one of America’s historic timepiece brands based in New York City. As official timepiece partner of the New York Mets, BENRUS will integrate into Mets history in a variety of

FLUSHING, N.Y., February 27, 2020 – The New York Mets today announced a new heritage partnership with BENRUS Watch Company, one of America’s historic timepiece brands based in New York City. As official timepiece partner of the New York Mets, BENRUS will integrate into Mets history in a variety of unique ways.

Making its return back to its hometown of New York City, BENRUS enters a partnership with the New York Mets that includes features such as in-stadium and digital exposure, special and limited edition products and integration of the brand at special New York Mets historical events. The two historic brands will team up to present Mets fans with continued access to the Heritage Werks Virtual Vault, a completely free digital archive of historical material that tells the story of the Mets franchise and is an exciting resource for baseball fans, New York City locals and history buffs.

As a celebration of the partnership, BENRUS releases a limited edition timepiece, perfect for all fans. Limited to 1,969 pieces, the BENRUS Classic: 1969 Edition is a classic style with a striking dial in the signature blue hue with orange detailing on the 6 and 9 o’clock jersey numerals as well as the date window and second hand. Featuring a Swiss automatic movement, sapphire crystal, Super-LumiNova hands/markers, the watch is offered with two strap options: a satin-finished stainless steel bracelet and a brown Horween leather strap with glove lace stitching. The first 25 purchasers of this Limited Edition timepiece will be invited to a Mets VIP Experience with a 1969 Mets Alumni.

“The Mets are excited to partner with a brand with a history in New York City,” said Mets Executive Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer Lou DePaoli. “The partnership with BENRUS will highlight the rich history of the city we call home along with the Amazin’ history of the Mets.”

“We are honored to partner with such a longstanding and noteworthy New York sports organization,” says Michael Goeller, COO of BENRUS. “This year, we relaunch our almost 100- year-old history in the same city we originated. We couldn’t be prouder to celebrate this moment than with this new partnership and first-ever timepiece collaboration.”

ABOUT BENRUS

An American watch company founded by the Lazrus brothers in 1921, BENRUS was recognized for decades for its legendary timepieces proudly worn by the U.S. Military. One of the most important U.S. watch manufacturers, BENRUS developed highly sought after timepieces in the military, aviation and dive categories, featuring Swiss movements. Today, BENRUS continues its timekeeping legacy in New York City with commitment to its American inspiration and innovative designs. www.benrus.com