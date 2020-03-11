Mets roster moves, March 11

FLUSHING, N.Y., March 11, 2020 – The New York Mets today announced that the club has optioned RHP Corey Oswalt to minor league camp and re-assigned LHP David Peterson and RHP Pedro Payano to minor league camp. The Mets now have 46 players in camp.

FLUSHING, N.Y., March 11, 2020 – The New York Mets today announced that the club has optioned RHP Corey Oswalt to minor league camp and re-assigned LHP David Peterson and RHP Pedro Payano to minor league camp.

The Mets now have 46 players in camp.