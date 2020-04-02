Miami Marlins Foundation launches Home Plate Meals Relief Fund to address urgent food security needs in light of COVID-19

MIAMI – The Miami Marlins Foundation today announced the launch of the Home Plate Meals Relief Fund with an initial investment of $100,000 to make a Marlins Impact in addressing urgent food security issues across the South Florida community due to COVID-19. Miami Marlins partner Florida Blue joined the Foundation’s

MIAMI – The Miami Marlins Foundation today announced the launch of the Home Plate Meals Relief Fund with an initial investment of $100,000 to make a Marlins Impact in addressing urgent food security issues across the South Florida community due to COVID-19. Miami Marlins partner Florida Blue joined the Foundation’s efforts and contributed $50,000 to the Home Plate Meals Relief Fund, bringing the total to $150,000.

The Miami Marlins Foundation will begin to immediately invest the funds into the South Florida community, partnering with Feeding South Florida, to launch a weekly drive-thru food distribution throughout the month of April. As part of the food distributions, approximately 200,000 meals will be provided to local families at a select Miami-Dade County public school in Liberty City and Little Havana. Additional relief efforts sponsored by the Home Plate Meals Relief Fund will be scheduled throughout the coming weeks.

“With this rapidly evolving situation, we are dedicated to serving our community during these unprecedented times,” said Miami Marlins CEO Derek Jeter. “We wanted to provide direct support to our local community by addressing food security and help deliver proper nutrition to South Florida households. We are thankful for a partner like Florida Blue for seeing the value in our Foundation’s program and joining our effort to contribute to the many families who experience this challenge on a regular basis and have been additionally impacted by COVID-19.”

“Individuals, families, children and seniors are facing tremendous and immediate economic, health and safety issues because of the COVID-19 public health crisis,” said Florida Blue market president Penny Shaffer. “Florida Blue is proud to support communities and efforts across the state during this pandemic, and to work with the Marlins Foundation to ensure our neighbors in need do not go hungry.”

Today’s announcement continues the Marlins’ efforts during this worldwide crisis, committing a $1 Million contribution to assist gameday staff with the disruption in their wages due to COVID-19. Additionally, last week, the Miami Marlins and Miami Marlins Foundation launched Billy’s Activity Zone – Marlins.com/HomeFun– providing fun, engaging and educational at-home activities for the entire family.

For more information on the Home Plate Meals Relief Fund or to contribute to the cause, please visit Marlins.com/ReliefFund.