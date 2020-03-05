Miami Marlins introduce new arrival experience for fans in 2020 and reset parking prices

The Miami Marlins continue to listen to their fans and implement ways to enhance their fan experience. New, for the 2020 season, the Marlins will look to ease fans’ arrival experience to Marlins Park for Marlins games and ballpark events. In partnership with Miami Parking Authority, the Marlins will become

New, for the 2020 season, the Marlins will look to ease fans’ arrival experience to Marlins Park for Marlins games and ballpark events. In partnership with Miami Parking Authority, the Marlins will become the first professional sports team to offer full on-site free-flow parking – with fans paying ahead of time or by using their mobile devices rather than stopping to pay in cash upon entry into the parking garages.

Beginning Opening Day – March 26, the Marlins Park parking garages and lots will feature free-flow parking, providing a much better arrival experience for guests, who will simply enter the garage and proceed to park. There is no longer a need to stop at the entrance to pay or show a parking pass. Marlins Park ambassadors will be stationed throughout the garages to welcome guests and direct them through a seamless parking process.

The new convenient process will allow for a greater focus on the guest experience, allowing for quicker access to parking and the action on the field. Guests will have the ability to pre-purchase parking and register their license plate(s) ahead of arrival via ParkWhiz; ability to register their license plate and pay on site using the PayByPhone App or on-site Pay stations located at each garage lobby; and the opportunity to pay within 24 hours following the event via the PayByPhone App.

With the new arrival method, the Miami Marlins are also resetting the price of parking. Fans who pre-purchase parking at Marlins.com/Parking or via the MLB Ballpark App will pay $15 for all Marlins home games this season, excluding Opening Day. Guests who purchase parking on-site will pay $15 Monday-Friday, and $20 Saturday-Sunday. The reset of the price of parking means up to 20 percent in savings compared to last year.

“In listening to our fans, we received feedback regarding the entire parking experience and entry into the Marlins Park garages, and we didn’t want to miss an opportunity to address this topic,” said Marlins CRO Adam Jones. “Additionally, we wanted to continue to invest in the cost of fan experience and further reaffirm our position as one of South Florida’s most affordable entertainment experiences.”

“This is another example of us continuing to find innovative methods to positively impact the fan experience at Marlins Park,” said Marlins Head of Experience and Innovation Mike Shaw. “The fan’s journey starts well before they enter the ballpark, and we are committed to provide a first-class experience from the moment our guests arrive until they leave. These changes also highlight our organization’s green initiatives, reducing carbon emissions and fuel consumption with shorter wait-times and less idling upon entering. This complements our other green initiatives including newly installed electric car charging stations and bike share kiosks.”

“The addition of PayByPhone to the Marlins Park facilities will make parking even easier and effortless for customers as it has been across various municipal parking locations,” said Alejandra “Alex” Argudin, Chief Operations Officer of MPA. “This was a seamless collaboration between the Miami Parking Authority and the Marlins organization, in an effort to provide an enhanced experience for fans attending any event at the ballpark.”

The new price of parking will provide additional savings for fans as the Marlins continue to position themselves as one of the most affordable entertainment destinations in South Florida. The new prices are as follows:

• Monday – Friday: $15 (previously $20)

• Saturday – Sunday: $20 (previously $25)

Additionally, fans who purchase parking for weekend games in advance at Marlins.com/Parking can take advantage of an additional $5 savings – paying $15 for each weekend game

• Opening Day: $25 (previously $30)

• Fans can prepay for additional $5 savings ($20)

This price reset is just another example of the investment by the ownership group to provide value for Marlins fans. Prior to the 2019 season, the Marlins:

• Announced a ticket price reset. Prices start as low as $10 for single-game tickets, with nearly 50 percent of seating categories below $25 for single games and a quarter of the categories coming in at $20 or less.

• Reimagined the ballpark experience with the addition of two new social areas, AutoNation Alley and The Social presented by Estrella Jalisco; as well as upgrades to the premium experience with The Club presented by DEX Imaging.

• Elevated the culinary experience at Marlins Park with the addition of new local food partners on the Promenade Level, and the introduction of the 3o5 Menu – where fans can get a hot dog, pretzel, popcorn, nachos, water or a soda for just $3, and beer or tacos for only $5.

• Heading into 2020, the organization announced a ticket price hold as well as a new line of value-priced merchandise in partnership with Fanatics.

Marlins Park is the place to be this upcoming season for family-fun and an affordable entertainment experience. The season is right around the corner – Opening Day is March 26 – so get your tickets now at Marlins.com/Tickets.