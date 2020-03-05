Miami Marlins open the 2020 season three weeks from today! Fans to receive two give aways on Opening Day – March 26 – at Marlins Park along with pre- and postgame entertainment

MIAMI – Opening Day is just three weeks away, and Miami Marlins have announced the first details surrounding the season opener. The Marlins will host the Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday, March 26, with first pitch scheduled for 4:10 p.m. Fans are encouraged to arrive early on Opening Day. Festivities begin

MIAMI – Opening Day is just three weeks away, and Miami Marlins have announced the first details surrounding the season opener. The Marlins will host the Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday, March 26, with first pitch scheduled for 4:10 p.m. Fans are encouraged to arrive early on Opening Day. Festivities begin at 1:30 p.m. on the West Plaza when the perimeter gates open. Entrances into the ballpark will then open for all fans at 2 p.m.

Additional details surrounding Opening Day will be announced in the weeks to come. Tickets for Opening Day and all 2020 Marlins home games are available at Marlins.com/tickets.

To accompany today’s announcement and date of March 5, the Miami Marlins have launched a special 305 Offer exclusively for today. Fans who purchase today’s flash offer will receive Baseline Reserved seats for Opening Day and an additional game – Friday, April 10 vs. Atlanta – for just $35! This offer is a home run, with more than $40 in savings and no ticket fees as well as double points for Home Run Rewards card holders! For more information on the 305 Offer, visit Marlins.com/305offer.

Opening Day details:

• Pregame festivities will begin in the West Plaza at 1:30 p.m.

• All entrances open at 2 p.m.

• On-field Opening Day ceremonies will begin at 3 p.m.

• The first 20,000 fans will receive a Rally Towel presented by Ocean Bank and a Marlins 2020 Magnetic Schedule presented by UHealth

• Fans are invited to the postgame grand opening of the new Biscayne Bay Brew Hall, which will feature live music and a signature Miami Marlins beer

Fans can stay up to date with the Miami Marlins by visiting the official team websites Marlins.com or MarlinsBeisbol.com or following the team @Marlins on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.