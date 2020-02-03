Miami Marlins Sign OF Matt Joyce, RHP Brandon Kintzler
The Miami Marlins announced today that the club has signed both 12-year veteran outfielder Matt Joyce (#7) and 10-year veteran right-handed pitcher Brandon Kintzler (#20) to one-year contracts for the 2020 season. For full details on the signings, please visit the Miami Marlins Beyond the Bases blog.
