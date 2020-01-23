Milwaukee Brewers celebrate 50th Anniversary Season withspecial promotions and experiences

MILWAUKEE – The year 2020 marks the 50th anniversary celebration of the Milwaukee Brewers Baseball Club and with that milestone in mind, the team announced today its Brewers Decade Weekends, as well as several other fan-favorite promotions taking place throughout the season. The ever-popular bobblehead games, available to the first

MILWAUKEE – The year 2020 marks the 50th anniversary celebration of the Milwaukee Brewers Baseball Club and with that milestone in mind, the team announced today its Brewers Decade Weekends, as well as several other fan-favorite promotions taking place throughout the season. The ever-popular bobblehead games, available to the first 35,000 ticketed fans, will this year include Hank Aaron, Paul Molitor, Robin Yount, Ben Sheets, Ryan Braun, Lorenzo Cain, Bob Uecker and two nights featuring Christian Yelich. The 50th anniversary celebration is presented by American Family Insurance, BP C’Mon Back Club, International Autos Group, Northwestern Mutual® and Town Bank, a Wintrust Community Bank.

New this year and to commemorate the golden anniversary are the Brewers Decade Weekends. Each weekend will honor a different Brewers decade with themed music and entertainment. The celebratory weekends will feature appearances by Brewers alumni and the team will wear uniforms from the designated era on the Saturday games of the Decade Weekend. Further, avid fans can purchase tickets on the Saturday games of the Decade Weekend in Section 232, affectionately named the “True Blue Brew Crew” as a tribute to the original Brewers fan section at County Stadium. Fans in this section will receive a unique section T-shirt and signs, and are encouraged to enter early and bring high energy starting with ceremonial first pitches and continuing throughout the game.

The milestone will culminate with the 50th Anniversary Celebration, June 25-26. On Thursday, June 25, a private event will be held to benefit the Brewers Community Foundation. Presented by American Family Insurance, the celebration will honor the many players and coaches who have worn the Brewers jersey and made a positive impact in the Milwaukee community. Friday, June 26 will be a major highlight with a pre-game ceremony honoring the 66 Brewers Wall of Honor inductees, with all of them invited to be in attendance. The evening will also feature a special 50th Anniversary T-Shirt, courtesy of Miller Lite, to the first 10,000 tickets fans, ages 21+. For a full list and complete details on the Brewers Decade Weekends, visit Brewers.com/50years.

70s Weekend– Presented by BP C’Mon Back Club

Friday, April 10 vs NYM @ 7:10 p.m.

Giveaway:1970s Brewers Raglan Tee to the first 10,000 ticketed fans

Saturday, April 11 vs NYM @ 6:10 p.m.

Sunday, April 12 vs NYM @ 1:10 p.m.

Giveaway: 1970s Hank Aaron bobblehead to the first 35,000 ticketed fans

80s Weekend– Presented by Northwestern Mutual

Friday, May 1 vs STL @ 7:10 p.m.

Giveaway:1980s Brewers Ringer Tee to the first 10,000 ticketed fans

Saturday, May 2 vs STL @ 6:10 p.m.

Sunday, May 3 vs STL @ 6:09 p.m.

Giveaway: 1980s Paul Molitor bobblehead to the first 35,000 ticketed fans

50th Anniversary Celebration

Thursday, June 25

50th Anniversary Celebration, presented by American Family Insurance

Friday, June 26 vs PIT @ 7:10 p.m.

Giveaway: 50th Anniversary Tee, courtesy of Miller Lite, to the first 10,000 ticketed fans, ages 21+

90s Weekend– Presented by Town Bank, a Wintrust Community Bank

Friday, July 10 vs COL @ 7:10 p.m.

Giveaway: 1990s Brewers Caricature Tee to the first 10,000 ticketed fans

Saturday, July 11 vs COL @ 3:10 p.m.

1990s artist TBA Postgame Concert

Sunday, July 12 vs COL @ 1:10 p.m.

Giveaway: 1990s Robin Yount bobblehead to the first 35,000 ticketed fans

2000s Weekend – Presented by International Autos Group

Friday, August 21 vs CIN @ 7:10 p.m.

Giveaway: 2000s Brewers Wearable Tee to the first 10,000 ticketed fans

Saturday, August 22 vs CIN @ 6:10 p.m.

Sunday, August 23 vs CIN @ 1:10 p.m.

Giveaway: 2000s Ben Sheets bobblehead to the first 35,000 ticketed fans

2010s Weekend

Friday, September 4 vs LAD @ 7:10 p.m.

Giveaway: 2010s Brewers Wearable Tee to the first 10,000 ticketed fans

Saturday, September 5 vs LAD @ 6:10 p.m.

Sunday, September 6 vs LAD @ 1:10 p.m.

Giveaway: 2010s Ryan Braun bobblehead to the first 35,000 ticketed fans

In addition to the Brewers Decades Weekends, several fan-favorite promotions are also returning, including $1 Dog Day; 5-County Fridays, when residents of Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Washington and Waukesha counties save 50 percent on tickets; and Kids & Seniors Discount Days, when kids 14 and under and seniors 60 years of age or older have access to half-price tickets. Student Nights are also back this season, allowing high school and college students to purchase discounted tickets for select home games in 2020.

For the full list and complete details regarding this season’s promotions, visit Brewers.com/promotions.