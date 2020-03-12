Minnesota Twins 2020 Spring Training schedule suspended

MINNEAPOLIS-ST. PAUL, MN – In accordance with Major League Baseball suspending the 2020 Grapefruit League season, effective immediately, the Minnesota Twins’ remaining six home spring training games and one exhibition contest (seven total games) at the CenturyLink Sports Complex have been canceled (tonight vs. the Baltimore Orioles; Saturday, March 14

MINNEAPOLIS-ST. PAUL, MN – In accordance with Major League Baseball suspending the 2020 Grapefruit League season, effective immediately, the Minnesota Twins’ remaining six home spring training games and one exhibition contest (seven total games) at the CenturyLink Sports Complex have been canceled (tonight vs. the Baltimore Orioles; Saturday, March 14 vs. the New York Mets; Sunday, March 15 vs. the Atlanta Braves; Wednesday, March 18 vs. Baltimore; Friday, March 20 vs. the Boston Red Sox; Saturday, March 21 vs. the New York Yankees and Monday, March 23 vs. the Rochester Red Wings). Refund information for fans holding tickets to any of those seven games is included below_. Note: Information regarding tickets for any 2020 Minnesota Twins regular season home game at Target Field impacted by the delay in the start of the 2020 season will be announced in the future._

Spring Training Season Tickets

Season tickets will be automatically refunded to the account holder of record. Refunds will be issued using the same method of payment by which the tickets were purchased. If season ticket prepaid parking passes were purchased, a separate refund will be automatically issued. There is no need to return season tickets to the Minnesota Twins for a refund.

Spring Training Group Tickets

Group tickets will be automatically refunded to the account holder of record. Refunds will be issued using the same method of payment by which the tickets were purchased. There is no need to return group tickets to the Minnesota Twins for a refund.

Spring Training Single-game tickets

Fans who have purchased single-game tickets via twinsbaseball.com, 33-TWINS, or in person at Hammond Stadium or Target Field and used a credit card for their purchase do not need to return their tickets. A complete refund will be issued to the account holder of record. Fans who purchased their tickets at the Hammond Stadium or Target Field ticket office and paid with cash will need to send original tickets for a refund along with name, address and daytime telephone number to the address below. Refund requests must be received at the address below no later than May 1, 2020. Please allow six to eight weeks for processing.

Minnesota Twins Ticket Office

Attn: Spring Training

1 Twins Way

Minneapolis, MN 55403

Tickets that have been purchased from a secondary market reseller cannot be refunded by the Twins. Fans holding tickets that have been purchased through a secondary ticket reseller must consult that reseller for refund information.

Complimentary tickets, designated as guest on the ticket, have no cash value and are not eligible for a refund.

For further information please call 1-800-33-TWINS or visit www.twinsbaseball.com.