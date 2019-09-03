MLB and Clubs to raise money for five ALS charities & nonprofit organizations through the 2019 Winter Meetings Charity Auction 

For the eighth consecutive year, Major League Baseball and all 30 MLB Clubs have organized a charity auction during Baseball’s Annual Winter Meetings to benefit a special cause close to the game. This year, the auction will support five charities and nonprofit organizations that are committed to raising awareness, funding

For the eighth consecutive year, Major League Baseball and all 30 MLB Clubs have organized a charity auction during Baseball’s Annual Winter Meetings to benefit a special cause close to the game. This year, the auction will support five charities and nonprofit organizations that are committed to raising awareness, funding research and providing the best possible care for both caregivers and patients of Amytrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), otherwise known as “Lou Gehrig’s Disease.” The beneficiaries, and their connections to baseball, include the following:

ALS CURE Project – Focused on providing incentive-based research grants toward one goal: A CURE FOR ALS. Organization selected in support of the family of Stephen Piscotty , outfielder for the Oakland A’s and son of Gretchen Piscotty who passed due to ALS in May 2018.

This year’s auction, which is now LIVE at MLB.com/wintermeetingsauction until Thursday, December 12th at 10:00 p.m. (ET), continues to provide some of the most memorable baseball experiences, including special interactions with today’s biggest baseball stars and legends of the sport, as well as treasured items. All items and experiences have been generously donated by all 30 MLB Clubs, Players, the Office of the Commissioner, MLB Network and MiLB.

Following are some of the many special experiences and items, donated by each MLB Club & MLB, on which fans can now bid:

Meet players and ALS advocates Stephen Piscotty (Oakland A’s) and Sam Hilliard (Colorado Rockies)

, , , and ) Experiences with today’s All-Star players and young stars

Batting Practice meet & greet w/ Ketel Marte & Eduardo Escobar (Arizona Diamondbacks)

(Milwaukee Brewers) Play video games with esports star and Minnesota Twins reliever Trevor May

Golf with Hall of Famers, including John Smoltz , Chipper Jones , and Iván Rodriguez

, , , , , as well as MLB Network analysts & Hall of Famers , and Play a best-of-five-round VR Home Run Derby tournament against two Marlins players

VIP access at Phillies Phesitval, the team's annual autograph and auction party to #StrikeOutALS

Take batting practice off Cubs legend Ryan Dempster or have a catch in the outfield at Wrigley Field

(Royals), (A’s), Mariners pitching coach & bullpen coach , Rays bullpen coach , and Nationals bullpen coach . Shadow team photographers (Royals or Rays), gain access provided via a media credential (Reds or Brewers), or be a member of the social media team (Mariners)

, , , 2020 MLB All-Star Experience : The winning bidder will receive four (4) tickets to each of the following scheduled July 2020 MLB All-Star Week events at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, CA: SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game and All-Star Legends and Celebrity Softball Game (Sunday, July 12th), T-Mobile Home Run Derby (Monday, July 13th), and MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard (Tuesday, July 14th). The winning bidder will also receive four passes to an All-Star celebration event held on Sunday, July 12th. As an additional thank you for the winner’s generosity, the winner and his or her guests will be able to watch Batting Practice for the T-Mobile Home Run Derby from the field at Dodger Stadium!

NOTE: The above is not the full list of items and experiences, but rather a sample of some of the more unique offerings through this auction. A full list of items and experiences can be found here.

Since its inception in 2012, the Winter Meetings Charity Auction has raised nearly $1.5 million toward a variety of causes, including lung cancer research in honor and memory of Orioles Public Relations Great Monica Barlow, a youth baseball and softball field in memory of Mets Public Relations Great Shannon Forde, a scholarship fund in memory of the late, beloved baseball executive Katy Feeney, and for iconic institutions – the Jackie Robinson Foundation and Negro Leagues Baseball Museum.

Baseball has had a long-standing commitment to supporting the fight against ALS, including annual in-ballpark recognitions throughout the month of August. Additionally, in 2017, MLB announced its support of the ALS Association’s “Home Health Initiative” through the MLB Fights ALS campaign, which was a league-wide fundraising effort in early August of that year. Beginning with an initial contribution from Major League Baseball, the effort sought to generate additional funds for the Home Health Initiative, which helps provide in-home care to individuals and families affected by ALS. In 2014, MLB, its Clubs and its players supported the wave of millions of dollars raise through the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge, which led to new discoveries that have advanced the search for a cure. Historically, MLB has supported several ALS-focused organizations in raising funds and general awareness tied to the anniversary of the famous speech by Hall of Famer Lou Gehrig as he announced his retirement due to complications with the disease that would eventually bear his name on July 4, 1939.