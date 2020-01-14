Nationals agree to terms with right-handed pitcher Daniel Hudson

The Washington Nationals agreed to terms on a two-year contract with right-handed pitcher Daniel Hudson on Tuesday. Nationals President of Baseball Operations and General Manager Mike Rizzo made the announcement. Hudson, 32, returns to Washington after going 3-0 with six saves and a 1.44 ERA in 24 games for the

The Washington Nationals agreed to terms on a two-year contract with right-handed pitcher Daniel Hudson on Tuesday. Nationals President of Baseball Operations and General Manager Mike Rizzo made the announcement.

Hudson, 32, returns to Washington after going 3-0 with six saves and a 1.44 ERA in 24 games for the Nationals in 2019. He recorded the final out of Washington’s World Series Championship run, striking out Houston’s Michael Brantley to cap the 6-2 victory. Hudson tossed scoreless relief in seven of nine Postseason outings and went 4-for-4 in Postseason save chances.

Acquired at the trade deadline from the Toronto Blue Jays, Hudson solidified the back end of Washington’s bullpen over the final two months of the 2019 season and into the Postseason. In the month of September, he went 5-for-5 in save opportunities, while posting a 0.00 ERA (0 ER/10.2 IP), eight strikeouts and a 0.94 WHIP in nine appearances.

In 69 games between Toronto and Washington, Hudson went 9-3 with eight saves and a 2.47 ERA. He struck out 71 batters, issued 27 walks and allowed eight home runs. He ranked third in Major League Baseball, having allowed 16.7% (6-of-36) of his inherited runners to score.

A veteran of 10 Major League seasons, Hudson is 49-35 with 17 saves and a 3.83 ERA in 379 career games with Washington (2019), Toronto (2019), Los Angeles Dodgers (2018), Pittsburgh (2017), Arizona (2010-16) and Chicago White Sox (2009-10). He was originally selected by the White Sox in the fifth round of the 2008 First-Year Player Draft out of Old Dominion (VA) University.

Washington now has 38 players on its 40-man roster.