Nationals agree to terms with first baseman Ryan Zimmerman

The Washington Nationals agreed to terms on a one-year contract with first baseman Ryan Zimmerman on Tuesday. Nationals President of Baseball Operations and General Manager Mike Rizzo made the announcement.

Zimmerman, 35, returns to Washington after hitting .257 with nine doubles, six homers, 27 RBI, 17 walks and 20 runs scored in 52 games for the Nationals in 2019. He battled plantar fasciitis in his right foot, leading to two stints on the Injured List.

When he returned to the active roster for good on Sept. 1, Zimmerman hit .283 (15-for-53) with one double, three homers, 12 RBI, five walks and eight runs scored in 19 games during the month of September. He clubbed three home runs and 10 RBI in his first seven games back.

Zimmerman hit safely in 10 of Washington's 16 Postseason games en route to becoming 2019 World Series Champions. He homered in Game 4 of the NLDS against the Los Angeles Dodgers and homered in Game 1 of the World Series off Gerrit Cole – the first World Series home run in Nationals history.

Zimmerman has spent his entire 15-year Major League career and entering the 2020 season, he stands as the all-time National (2005-pres.) leader in nearly every offensive category. In 1,689 career games, he’s hit .279 with 401 doubles, 22 triples, 270 home runs, 1,015 RBI, 630 walks, 43 stolen bases and 936 runs scored. His 270 career home runs are the most in Washington D.C. baseball history.