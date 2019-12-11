New York Yankees to again host Bronx Winter Wonderland event

Yankee Stadium’s Great Hall will once again transform into the North Pole when the New York Yankees host the 10th annual Bronx Winter Wonderland event on Friday, December 13, from 3:00–7:00 p.m. This event will treat several thousand local youth to a holiday extravaganza complete with holiday decorations, festive music,

Yankee Stadium’s Great Hall will once again transform into the North Pole when the New York Yankees host the 10th annual Bronx Winter Wonderland event on Friday, December 13, from 3:00–7:00 p.m.

This event will treat several thousand local youth to a holiday extravaganza complete with holiday decorations, festive music, food and drink, and caroling by the Highbridge Voices Choir. Each child in attendance will also have an opportunity to choose a holiday gift.

For the second consecutive year, the Yankees have partnered with Walmart for Winter Wonderland. A global retailer recognized for its community excellence, Walmart has provided a toy for every child, ensuring every attendee has an experience to remember.

In support of this effort, the New York Yankees are also proud to have partnered with Neil and Amanda Friedman, Clancy Moving, American Foliage and Legends Hospitality to ensure a memorable holiday experience for all in attendance.