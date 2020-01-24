Oakland A's fans can win Southwest Airlines® flight during A's Fan Fest

OAKLAND, Calif. – Oakland’s largest and most deeply rooted airline is now a partner of Oakland’s team. Southwest Airlines has teamed up with the Oakland A’s as an official airline partner of the Club. The three-year partnership will include fan activations, giveaways, and in-game branding elements. “We are proud to

OAKLAND, Calif. – Oakland’s largest and most deeply rooted airline is now a partner of Oakland’s team. Southwest Airlines has teamed up with the Oakland A’s as an official airline partner of the Club. The three-year partnership will include fan activations, giveaways, and in-game branding elements.

“We are proud to partner with Southwest, an organization that shares our commitment to providing the highest quality customer service and a best-in-class experience. Like the A’s, Southwest is at the forefront of innovation and has a shared dedication to the community,” said Oakland A’s President Dave Kaval. “We are excited for our fans to enjoy all that Southwest has to offer – whether it’s traveling to an A’s Spring Training game, an away game, or to visit loved ones.”

“A’s Fan Fest is a perfect place to launch this new partnership that will resonate with both fans of the Club and fans around the Bay Area of Southwest’s low fares, friendly policies, and hospitality all-stars,” said Bill Tierney, Southwest Airlines Vice President of Marketing. “While other airlines have fallen in and out of love with California, Southwest has consistently grown our investment in the state across decades of service centered on our mission of connecting people to important moments in their lives.”

To celebrate the new partnership and the upcoming baseball season, Southwest will join A’s Fan Fest on Saturday, Jan. 25 in Jack London Square. Fans in attendance can visit the Southwest area to enter for a chance to win* roundtrip air travel for them and a guest to any Southwest destination. Southwest will also pass out co-branded giveaways, including sunglasses and koozies, during the event.

A’s fans are invited to attend A’s Fan Fest from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Jack London Square on Saturday, Jan. 25. The family-friendly event is free and open to the public. The event includes autograph and Q&A sessions with players and coaches, 10 free food trucks, activities for kids, a Community Zone, and more. For more information, visit athletics.com/fanfest.

Oakland International Airport hosts Southwest’s largest operation in the West, with daily service to every city in the U.S. where the A’s will play during the 2020 regular season. Southwest flies more people to, from, and within California each day than any other airline, as more than 500 of their approximately 4,000 daily flights are flown within California. In all, Southwest offers up to 133 departures a day to 36 cities, including six total daily flights to all four main islands in Hawaii.

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. Open to legal residents of California, age 19 or older at time of entry. Void where prohibited. Limit one entry per person. All fields must be completed. Approximate retail value of prize: $800. For complete details and Official Rules, visit the Southwest Airlines® activation space at A’s Fan Fest. By submitting an entry, you agree to the Official Rules. By entering, information collected will be used in accordance with Sponsor’s Privacy Policy at www.southwest.com/privacy/. Sponsor: Southwest Airlines, Co. 2702 Love Field Drive Dallas, TX 75235. Enter by 11:59 p.m. PT on Jan. 25, 2020.