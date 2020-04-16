OAKLAND, Calif. – ­­­ The Oakland A’s have donated $17,000 to the Alameda County Community Food Bank to help support Oakland Unified School District’s (OUSD) emergency meal program during the COVID-19 pandemic. The grant is part of the Home Plate Project, a partnership between Major League Baseball, Garth Brooks’ Teammates

OAKLAND, Calif. – ­­­ The Oakland A’s have donated $17,000 to the Alameda County Community Food Bank to help support Oakland Unified School District’s (OUSD) emergency meal program during the COVID-19 pandemic. The grant is part of the Home Plate Project, a partnership between Major League Baseball, Garth Brooks’ Teammates for Kids Foundation, and _Big League Impact_, which was founded by St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright.

The donation to the Alameda County Community Food Bank will help purchase items for OUSD’s “Grab and Go” meal service. OUSD students or families and Oakland children 18 and under can pick up breakfast and lunch meals for free at one of 12 locations throughout the city. The “Grab and Go” meals will be available while shelter-in-place orders remain in effect. Families can pick up several days’ worth of food on Mondays and Thursdays between 8 a.m. and noon. For more information on OUSD’s meals for students, including a list of the 12 pick-up locations, visit ousd.org/covid-19studentmeals.

“This is an unprecedented time in our community, and we must continue to come together to help those who are most vulnerable,” said Oakland A’s President Dave Kaval. “We are grateful for the continued work of Oakland Unified School District and the Alameda County Community Food Bank to combat childhood hunger in our community during this time.”

In March, the A’s made a $100,000 donation to the Alameda County Food Bank to support its work to fight heightened food availability issues in the East Bay as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and shelter-in-place orders. The Club also launched a fundraising page – www.gofundme.com/AthleticsFoodBank – where fans can make a donation to the food bank.

Major League Baseball's release about the Home Plate Project initiative to address childhood hunger is attached.