Oakland A’s to host Fan Fest in Jack London Square 

OAKLAND, Calif. – Oakland A’s Manager Bob Melvin and hometown hero Marcus Semien will join other A’s players, coaches, and alumni to welcome fans back for the 2020 season at the team’s annual Fan Fest on Saturday, Jan. 25 in Jack London Square. The free, family-friendly event gives fans the opportunity to meet players and coaches from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The event will begin with a Welcome Walk presented by Southwest Airlines, featuring players, coaches, and alumni at 9:30 a.m. Fans are encouraged to line Water Street from Scott’s Seafood to the main stage at the Ferry Lawn.

Fan Fest will include autograph and question-and-answer sessions throughout the day. The event will feature free food trucks, giveaways, inflatable games, live music and performances, activities for kids, and a merchandise station. Fans can purchase past giveaway items and A’s memorabilia at the Community Zone, located at Broadway and Embarcadero.

Single game tickets for the 2020 season will go on sale on Jan. 25 at athletics.com/tickets and will also be available for purchase at Fan Fest. Fans in attendance at the free event in Jack London Square will receive a special ticket offer.

For more information on Fan Fest, visit athletics.com/fanfest.