Oakland A’s to host more than 45 special events and theme games during 2020 season

OAKLAND, Calif. – ­­­­ The Oakland A’s will celebrate everything that makes Oakland home during the 2020 season. The Club’s schedule is highlighted by more than 45 theme and special events games, including 18 heritage nights like the first Australian Heritage Night on April 14, African American Heritage Weekend from June 19 to 21, Portuguese Heritage Night on July 31, and LatinX Heritage Day on Sept. 6. Single game tickets for the A’s special event nights are now on sale at athletics.com/specialevents.

The A’s will offer their most popular group experience – Youth Baseball and Softball Days – on April 11, April 19, and May 3. This group experience includes either a pregame festival and parade around the field or postgame fireworks. The A’s will also welcome local Challenger leagues to the ballpark on April 18 for Challenger Day, which includes a pregame parade around the field.

The A’s will host 510 Weekend – a nod to the area code of Oakland and parts of Contra Costa and Alameda Counties – from May 8 to 10. To support the achievements of youth sports teams throughout the East Bay, the A’s will host Championship Night on May 8. The A’s will recognize local teams that have won a championship or tournament game during a special on-field pregame ceremony, plus provide the team with complimentary game tickets. On May 9, early arriving fans will receive a 510 Cap, presented by Comerica Bank.

The Club will honor local first responders and service members with Military Appreciation Night presented by Budweiser on July 3, Firefighter Appreciation Night on July 18, and Law Enforcement Day on Aug. 2.

Fans looking for a taste of Oakland can enjoy Beerfest (July 5), which is now free to all fans ages 21 or older who have a game ticket and features more than 20 varieties of beer; or Coppola Winefest (Aug. 23), which celebrates the rich heritage of winemakers in the Bay Area, and includes a souvenir wine glass and five tastings for fans with a special ticket. Fans can enjoy a sweet treat for a good cause during A&W Root Beer Float Day on July 19. The event is free for all fans with a game ticket, with root beer mugs available for a donation to the Oakland A’s Community Fund.

For a full list of special events and to purchase tickets, fans can visit athletics.com/specialevents.