Orioles offer exclusive experiences, memorabilia as part of 2019 Winter Meetings charity auction

In support of the annual charity auction during Baseball’s Winter Meetings, the Orioles will auction off unique experiences and autographed memorabilia for fans to bid on. Proceeds from the auction will benefit several different ALS charities which provide a mix of awareness, research, and care. All items below will be fulfilled on a mutually agreed upon date.

Auction experiences include the chance for a fan and a guest to have lunch with 2019 American League All-Star John means prior to attending that night’s game, as well as the chance for four fans to receive an exclusive behind-the-scenes experience at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, which may include watching manager Brandon Hyde's pregame press conference, watching an inning of the game with Executive Vice President and General Manager Mike Elias in his suite, and more.

Additionally, fans may bid on a set of four autographed baseballs by Orioles Legends. The package will include four individually-signed baseballs, one each signed by Hall of Famers Eddie Murray, Jim Palmer, Cal Ripken, Jr., and Brooks Robinson. The winner will also receive four tickets, a parking pass, and four batting practice field passes to a chosen game.