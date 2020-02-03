Orioles announce 2020 promotions schedule

The Orioles today announced their 2020 promotional schedule, highlighted by an extensive slate of unique giveaway items, events, and returning favorites to Oriole Park at Camden Yards. The wide variety of promotions features family-friendly activities and entertainment to appeal to Birdland’s diverse fan base, as well as the return of

The Orioles today announced their 2020 promotional schedule, highlighted by an extensive slate of unique giveaway items, events, and returning favorites to Oriole Park at Camden Yards. The wide variety of promotions features family-friendly activities and entertainment to appeal to Birdland’s diverse fan base, as well as the return of the Birdland Summer Music Series. Throughout the season, the Orioles will also celebrate a variety of anniversaries and initiatives, including women’s empowerment, the 100th anniversary of the Negro Leagues, the 50th anniversary of the 1970 World Series Championship, and the 25th anniversary of CAL RIPKEN, JR.’S record-breaking 2,131st consecutive game.

Individual game tickets will go on sale to the general public on Thursday, February 6, beginning at 10:00 a.m. Birdland Members will receive an email with details regarding their exclusive pre-sale opportunity that will begin on Tuesday, February 4. Additionally, fans who subscribe to the free Orioles email newsletter will receive an invitation to participate in a special 14-hour pre-sale opportunity beginning on Wednesday, February 5, at 10:00 a.m. Fans can subscribe online at Orioles.com/newsletter.

The Birdland Summer Music Series, introduced in 2019, returns to Oriole Park for select Friday and Saturday home games from June through August with Friday Fireworks & Women of Country Music and Saturday Roof Deck Sessions, presented by Southwest Airlines. The Friday Fireworks & Women of Country Music series, featuring emerging female country artists, will include a postgame concert on the Oriole Park field followed by an extraordinary fireworks display. Saturday Roof Deck Sessions, presented by Southwest Airlines, will feature pregame performances from local artists and national acts on the Budweiser Roof Deck in center field. In addition, the Orioles will host two special postgame concerts on Saturday, July 18, and Sunday, September 13. All performers for the Birdland Summer Music Series will be announced at a later date.

In conjunction with the club’s commitment to supporting women’s empowerment, the Orioles will celebrate the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment with several events throughout the year, including the return of the National Woman’s Party’s (NWP) exhibit Standing Together: Women’s Ongoing Fight for Equality, which debuted at Oriole Park in 2019.

Additionally, the Orioles will honor some of baseball’s most important milestones with special events during the 2020 season. On May 9, the Orioles will recognize the 100th anniversary of the Negro Leagues with a Baltimore Elite Giants Replica Cap giveaway. The Orioles will celebrate the 50th anniversary of the 1970 World Series Championship with two special giveaways during the season: a 1970 World Series Tote Bag, presented by MLB Network, on April 25, and a BROOKS ROBINSON Replica Jersey on August 8. On September 6, the Orioles will commemorate the 25th anniversary of CAL RIPKEN, JR. playing in his 2,131st consecutive game with a Cal Ripken, Jr. Bobblehead.

The 2020 promotional schedule features five bobbleheads throughout the summer. In addition to the Ripken bobblehead on September 6, the Orioles will have bobbleheads for Orioles Legend and National Baseball Hall of Famer JIM PALMER on May 30; an Oriole Bird Mascot Hall of Fame Bobblehead, commemorating the Bird’s induction into the Mascot Hall of Fame, on June 20; and a BOOG POWELL Bobblehead on August 22. Additional new giveaways in 2020 include an Orioles Beach Towel on May 25, an Orioles Soccer Jersey on June 27, and an Orioles Travel Pillow on August 9.

Two fan favorites will return with a newly designed look in 2020: the Orioles Floppy Hat, presented by Miller Lite, on June 19, and the Birdland Hawaiian Shirt on July 18.

The Orioles will also host several kid-friendly promotions throughout the season, including Kids’ Opening Day on March 29, featuring an Orioles Arm Sleeve giveaway, and the return of Kids Run the Bases after Sunday home games, both presented by Weis Markets.

A complete list of current 2020 promotions, concerts, and special events can be found below and online at Orioles.com/promotions. Additional Theme Nights and special events will be announced at a later date.