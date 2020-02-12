Orioles announce Minor League staff additions

The Orioles today announced remaining personnel hires in the minor leagues for the 2020 season. The list includes naming a new Minor League Strength and Conditioning Coordinator, Player Performance Facilitator, and Education Coordinator, as well as naming a Strength and Conditioning Coach at each of the eight minor league affiliates.

NICK WHITE joins the Orioles as the organization’s Minor League Strength and Conditioning Coordinator. White will be heading up the strength and conditioning department in the minor leagues, pushing processes forward, and keeping a constant eye on coach development and player health and performance. He joins the club from Coastal Carolina University, where he spent the last five years as Coastal Carolina’s Assistant Director for Speed, Strength, and Conditioning, working specifically with the baseball team, including the 2016 season when the Chanticleers won the NCAA College World Series. ETHAN STEWART will assume the Orioles newly created position of Player Performance Facilitator. In this position, Stewart will be focused on facilitating organization, communication, and synergy between all departments, especially in the realm of player assessments, data collection, and sports science. He joins the Orioles after completing his Ph.D. with a concentration in neuromechanics and biomechanics from Mississippi State University. Stewart served as a biomechanics specialist for both Mississippi State’s baseball and softball teams. The Orioles new Education Coordinator will be ANAÍMA GARCÍA. García joins the Orioles from Major League Baseball, where she has spent over three years as their Player Programs Coordinator. García will be responsible for the implementation and supervision of the Orioles English as a second language and cultural education programs across all affiliates, especially those of the Gulf Coast League and Dominican Summer League.

In addition, each of the eight affiliates’ strength and conditioning coaches have been announced. TREY WIEDMAN begins his first season in the Orioles organization as Triple-A Norfolk’s Strength and Conditioning Coach. Wiedman comes over from Houston, where he spent the previous three seasons as the Astros Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach. JONATHAN MEDICI takes over his first season in the Orioles organization as Double-A Bowie’s Strength and Conditioning Coach. Medici held the same title for Double-A Richmond in the San Francisco Giants organization the past three seasons. KEVIN MIXON returns to Class A-Advanced Frederick to serve as the Keys Strength and Conditioning Coach for the second-straight year. Mixon enters his third season with the Orioles, after joining the organization in 2018 in the same position with Aberdeen. TIM CHIAROLANZA returns for his second season in the organization, and second with Class-A Delmarva as the Shorebirds Strength and Conditioning coach. Chiarolanza spent the 2018 season with the Rookie League Orem Owlz in the Los Angeles Angels system before joining the Orioles. LIZ PARDO begins her first season with the Orioles as Short-Season A Aberdeen’s Strength and Conditioning Coach. Pardo joins the O’s from Georgia College and State University, where she received her M.S. from the School of Health and Human Performance. While at GCSU, Pardo served as the strength and conditioning coach for the women’s soccer and men’s basketball and baseball teams. BRANDON FARISH returns for his second season in the Orioles organization, and first as the GCL Orioles Strength and Conditioning Coach. Farish spent the 2019 season in the same role with Aberdeen. JULIO DIAZ begins his first season as one of the DSL Orioles Strength and Conditioning Coaches. He joins the Orioles organization after spending the last three years as the Strength and Conditioning Coordinator for Major League International. ANDRES TARAZONA starts his first season in the Orioles organization as one of the DSL Orioles Strength and Conditioning Coaches. Tarazona most recently spent time with the Chinese Olympic Committee, serving as their Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach.