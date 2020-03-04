Orioles' economic impact in Sarasota tops $436 million since 2015

Sarasota County Government’s annual report has found that the Orioles have generated more than $436 million in cumulative economic impact in Sarasota since 2015, the first year comprehensive data on the team’s impact became available. The county’s analysis measures the total tourism impact created by the Orioles, combined with the

The county’s analysis measures the total tourism impact created by the Orioles, combined with the club’s year-round business operations and spending in Sarasota County. The most recent reporting period showed a $76 million impact on Sarasota County and $91 million impact on the state of Florida, nearly twice the figure projected when the Orioles moved Major League Spring Training to Sarasota County in 2010.

“Having reached a cumulative total of $436 million, including $76 million over the last reporting period, the team’s impact goes above and beyond the initial figure that was projected when we made Sarasota our home in 2010,” said JOHN ANGELOS, Orioles Executive Vice President. “This return on investment is a testament to the collaborative partnership between the State of Florida, Sarasota County, the Orioles, and the entire Major League Baseball community. Baseball and the Orioles have delivered for fans, families, and the community, and we are proud of that track record of giving back.”

The economic impact delivered to Sarasota County taxpayers and residents results from the club’s marketing and promotion of Sarasota tourism to its fan base across seven Mid-Atlantic states, combined with the commercial activity and corporate presence of the Orioles’ athletic training headquarters, production of public sporting and other entertainment events, and management of youth sports tournaments and recreational programs.

The Orioles’ results have been bolstered by historic attendance at Spring Training games. Now celebrating their 10th anniversary at Ed Smith Stadium, the Orioles have averaged nearly 110,000 fans per season at their top-rated spring home. Last season, the Orioles celebrated a record-breaking milestone by reaching one million fans to have attended Orioles games in Sarasota since 2010. It became the fastest of any franchise to reach that mark in nearly 100 years of Major League Spring Training in Sarasota’s history.

In addition to the more than one million fans to attend Spring Training games, nearly 27,000 participants and spectators visit the Orioles complex annually to participate in youth tournaments, baseball clinics, sports leagues, and other family-friendly and charitable events, which are professionally managed, supported, and frequently financially subsidized by the Orioles.

Beyond the club’s business impact, the Orioles have also been devoted to making a difference through charitable initiatives and donations. Over the past decade, the Orioles have donated more than $3.5 million to the Sarasota community through local charities that support youth empowerment, education, the arts, hunger, fitness, and healthy living. Through Sarasota 365, a host of-year-round charitable and civic initiatives in the Greater Sarasota area, the Orioles have provided more than $120,000 annually to local organizations through cash and in-kind contributions.

The attached infographic provides additional details about the year-round impact of the Orioles in Sarasota. For more information on the Orioles’ year-round activities at Ed Smith Stadium and the Buck O’Neil Baseball Complex, visit Orioles.com/Sarasota.