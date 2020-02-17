Orioles name Anthony Verni vice president of corporate partnerships

The Orioles today announced that ANTHONY VERNI has joined the organization as Vice President, Corporate Partnerships. Verni will oversee day-to-day operations of the Orioles’ Corporate Partnerships department, including sponsorship, advertising sales, and partnership marketing. He will report to T.J. BRIGHTMAN, Senior Vice President, Chief Revenue Officer. Verni officially joined the

The Orioles today announced that ANTHONY VERNI has joined the organization as Vice President, Corporate Partnerships. Verni will oversee day-to-day operations of the Orioles’ Corporate Partnerships department, including sponsorship, advertising sales, and partnership marketing. He will report to T.J. BRIGHTMAN, Senior Vice President, Chief Revenue Officer. Verni officially joined the club February 10th.

“Anthony’s limitless track record in advertising and sponsorship sales, team building, client relations, and revenue growth within the sports broadcasting industry makes him the ideal choice to head up our Corporate Partnerships department,” said Brightman. “We are thrilled to have him join our talented team as we work to reenergize the relationship between the business community and the ballclub that will undoubtedly pay dividends for our fans and corporate partners.”

Most recently, Verni served as the Director of Sales for Effectv (formerly Comcast Spotlight), where he led a team of four sales managers and 20 account executives in four offices across the Baltimore market. His leadership saw a 57% increase in new business revenue and a 42% growth in digital revenue during his tenure.

Prior to joining Effectv, he served as the General Sales Manager for the Washington Redskins Radio Network/ESPN 980 in Washington, D.C. In addition to leading a sales team, his radio station consistently ranked in the top five for advertising revenue in the D.C. market. He was responsible for generating revenue for the network, local spot advertising, on-air personality endorsements, station events, and online sponsorships.

Verni has also worked for the Mid-Atlantic Sports Network (MASN), selling Baltimore Orioles and Washington Nationals television advertising to corporate clients in the D.C. market, and as the Local Sales Manager at Radio One in D.C. with 93.9 WKYS. Prior to joining WKYS, Verni had his first leadership role as the Director of Business Development at Entercom Communications (formerly CBS Radio) with MIX 106.5.

Additionally, Verni worked for the Washington Wizards and Washington Capitals as the Director of Sports Marketing. He sold the title sponsorship for the “Rename the Bullets” contest. The Washington Wizards’ new name was chosen as a result of that contest.

Verni rejoins the Orioles after having served as an intern in the club’s Corporate Partnerships department to begin his career in 1993. A New Jersey native, he received his Bachelor of Business Administration from Loyola University Maryland in Baltimore. Verni resides in Severna Park, Maryland, with his wife, Stephanie, and their two children.