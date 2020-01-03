Orioles roster moves 3/1/20
This afternoon, the Orioles made the following roster moves:
- Reassigned INF Rylan Bannon, INF Malquin Canelo, LHP Zac Lowther, INF Mason McCoy, and LHP Alexander Wells to minor league camp. The Orioles have 64 players remaining in Major League camp.
