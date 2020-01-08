Orioles Spring Training tickets on sale Saturday, January 11 at 10 a.m.

Individual tickets for all 17 of the Orioles’ 2020 Spring Training games at Ed Smith Stadium will go on sale Saturday, January 11, at 10:00 a.m. ET. It is recommended that fans purchase tickets online at Orioles.com/Spring. The Orioles will offer a special online 36-hour presale from Thursday, January 9,

The Orioles will offer a special online 36-hour presale from Thursday, January 9, at 10:00 a.m. to Friday, January, 10 at 10:00 p.m. to fans subscribing to the free digital Sarasota 365 Newsletter or Warehouse Wire. To receive an invitation for the exclusive presale, fans can sign up for the Sarasota 365 Newsletter and Warehouse Wire at Orioles.com/Newsletter.

The 2020 season marks the club’s 10th anniversary at Ed Smith Stadium, which was rated the No. 1 Spring Training Venue in Major League Baseball by USA TODAY in 2018. Throughout the club’s 10 years in Sarasota, the Orioles have welcomed over one million fans to Ed Smith Stadium; hosted more than 20 arts and music shows at the ballpark; generated over $500 million in economic impact; and donated more than $3.5 million to the Sarasota community through local charities that support youth empowerment, education, hunger, and more.

“This 10-year anniversary is a celebration for our organization and the community, and a testament to the support of our fans in Sarasota and throughout Birdland,” said JENNIFER GRONDAHL, Orioles Senior Vice President, Community Development and Communications. “We take a great deal of pride in being part of the Sarasota community and our commitment to making a positive impact in the region. We look forward to celebrating this milestone with our fans during Spring Training.”

The Orioles will play their first of 17 home games at Ed Smith Stadium on Sunday, February 23, at 1:05 p.m. against the Boston Red Sox. As part of the 10th anniversary celebration, the Orioles will offer special gate giveaways and promotions throughout the Spring Training season, including a Brooks Robinson Bobblehead, Birdland Hawaiian Shirt, Fireworks Night, and more. For more information on promotions and special events, visit Orioles.com/Spring.

In addition to online sales, fans can purchase individual game tickets by visiting the Ed Smith Stadium Left Field Ticket Office, located at 12th Street and Tuttle Avenue. The box office will be open on January 11 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and will then be open Monday through Friday, 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., from January 13 until February 7. From February 10 to March 23, the box office will be open seven days a week from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Parking is available in the East Lot, located on 12th Street and Tuttle Avenue.

Additionally, The Orioles are once again offering the official Spring Training Travel Package, which includes hotel accommodations, a rental car, game tickets, an exclusive pregame picnic with select Orioles team personnel, and a custom Orioles Spring Training merchandise package.For more information or to order travel packages, fans should visit Orioles.com/Spring.

Fans interested in purchasing season tickets, five-game flex-plans, or group tickets should visit Orioles.com/Spring or call the Orioles Spring Training office at 941-893-6312.

For more information on Spring Training and the Orioles’ Sarasota efforts, please visit Orioles.com/Spring.