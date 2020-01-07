Over 30 Current Players to Be at Fanfest Presented by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, MO (January 7, 2020) – The Kansas City Royals have announced that the 2020 Royals FanFest presented by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas City will take place Friday, January 24 and Saturday, January 25 at the Kansas City Convention Center’s Bartle Hall. A partial list of

KANSAS CITY, MO (January 7, 2020) – The Kansas City Royals have announced that the 2020 Royals FanFest presented by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas City will take place Friday, January 24 and Saturday, January 25 at the Kansas City Convention Center’s Bartle Hall.

A partial list of the current Royals players who are scheduled to appear is listed below. For the most up-to-date list of participants, please visit www.royals.com/fanfest as new names are added.

Chance Adams

Scott Barlow

Hunter Dozier

Danny Duffy

Heath Fillmyer

Cam Gallagher

Foster Griffin

Kelvin Gutierrez

Jesse Hahn

Nick Heath

Tim Hill

Jakob Junis

Brad Keller

Ian Kennedy

Jorge López

Nicky Lopez

Richard Lovelady

Ryan McBroom

Kevin McCarthy

Whit Merrifield

Adalberto Mondesi

Mike Montgomery

Jake Newberry

Ryan O’Hearn

Salvador Perez

Brett Phillips

Randy Rosario

Jorge Soler

Glenn Sparkman

Bubba Starling

Kyle Zimmer

Manager Mike Matheny

The event will have plenty of new and returning activities for kids, as well as autograph sessions featuring current and former Royals and interviews on the main stage and more. The Club’s 2019 Major League award winners will also be recognized during the event. In addition, ARAMARK and Royals Authentics will be on site selling the latest merchandise and unique Royals memorabilia, and special activities will be planned throughout the event at the Royals Diamond.

The 2020 Royals FanFest presented by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas City will mark the seventh year that the Royals are hosting the event at the Kansas City Convention Center. The Club will utilize spacious Bartle Hall, which features a main exhibition hall to give fans plenty of room to view exhibits and enjoy the festivities.

Royals 2020 season ticket members will receive exclusive access on both days of the event before FanFest opens to the general public. Season Ticket Members will receive an email with a special link to purchase tickets, including the exclusive access sessions.

Hours for the 2020 Royals FanFest are listed below.

2020 FANFEST HOURS

Friday, January 24

Noon to 2 p.m. Exclusive Access for Season Ticket Members

2 p.m. to 9 p.m. FanFest Open to General Public

Saturday, January 25

9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Exclusive Access for Season Ticket Members

11 a.m. to 7 p.m. FanFest Open to General Public

Fans may secure Royals FanFest tickets by visiting www.royals.com/fanfest. Online orders are subject to applicable service fees. Tickets may also be purchased by visiting the Kauffman Stadium Box Office during business hours (Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.). Royals Season Ticket Members should purchase online via the special link they will receive.

Ticket prices for Royals FanFest are as follows:

Friday – Youth $5

Friday – Adult $12

Saturday – Youth $5

Saturday – Adult $12