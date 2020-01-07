Over 30 Current Players to Be at Fanfest Presented by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, MO (January 7, 2020) – The Kansas City Royals have announced that the 2020 Royals FanFest presented by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas City will take place Friday, January 24 and Saturday, January 25 at the Kansas City Convention Center’s Bartle Hall.
A partial list of the current Royals players who are scheduled to appear is listed below. For the most up-to-date list of participants, please visit www.royals.com/fanfest as new names are added.
Chance Adams
Scott Barlow
Hunter Dozier
Danny Duffy
Heath Fillmyer
Cam Gallagher
Foster Griffin
Kelvin Gutierrez
Jesse Hahn
Nick Heath
Tim Hill
Jakob Junis
Brad Keller
Ian Kennedy
Jorge López
Nicky Lopez
Richard Lovelady
Ryan McBroom
Kevin McCarthy
Whit Merrifield
Adalberto Mondesi
Mike Montgomery
Jake Newberry
Ryan O’Hearn
Salvador Perez
Brett Phillips
Randy Rosario
Jorge Soler
Glenn Sparkman
Bubba Starling
Kyle Zimmer
Manager Mike Matheny
The event will have plenty of new and returning activities for kids, as well as autograph sessions featuring current and former Royals and interviews on the main stage and more. The Club’s 2019 Major League award winners will also be recognized during the event. In addition, ARAMARK and Royals Authentics will be on site selling the latest merchandise and unique Royals memorabilia, and special activities will be planned throughout the event at the Royals Diamond.
The 2020 Royals FanFest presented by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas City will mark the seventh year that the Royals are hosting the event at the Kansas City Convention Center. The Club will utilize spacious Bartle Hall, which features a main exhibition hall to give fans plenty of room to view exhibits and enjoy the festivities.
Royals 2020 season ticket members will receive exclusive access on both days of the event before FanFest opens to the general public. Season Ticket Members will receive an email with a special link to purchase tickets, including the exclusive access sessions.
Hours for the 2020 Royals FanFest are listed below.
2020 FANFEST HOURS
Friday, January 24
Noon to 2 p.m. Exclusive Access for Season Ticket Members
2 p.m. to 9 p.m. FanFest Open to General Public
Saturday, January 25
9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Exclusive Access for Season Ticket Members
11 a.m. to 7 p.m. FanFest Open to General Public
Fans may secure Royals FanFest tickets by visiting www.royals.com/fanfest. Online orders are subject to applicable service fees. Tickets may also be purchased by visiting the Kauffman Stadium Box Office during business hours (Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.). Royals Season Ticket Members should purchase online via the special link they will receive.
Ticket prices for Royals FanFest are as follows:
Friday – Youth $5
Friday – Adult $12
Saturday – Youth $5
Saturday – Adult $12