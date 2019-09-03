Pirates accepting online entries for “Oh Say, Can You Sing?” competition now through January 15

The “Oh Say, Can You Sing?” competition is officially open. The Pittsburgh Pirates game day events group is now accepting submissions online for the popular "Oh Say, Can You Sing?" National Anthem competition. Now through Wednesday, January 15, fans can enter at pirates.com/anthem for the opportunity to audition to sing

Now through Wednesday, January 15, fans can enter at pirates.com/anthem for the opportunity to audition to sing the National Anthem before a 2020 Pirates home game. The annual competition invites fans to showcase their singing ability and selects one talented winner to sing the National Anthem before a game at PNC Park.

Once the entry period expires, a panel of internal judges will choose 10 finalists to audition at the 2020 PiratesFest at PNC Park, with one lucky winner chosen to sing the National Anthem before a game (at an agreed upon date) in 2020.

There will be no on-site auditions at PiratesFest, as all auditions will take place through the online process with the 10 finalists scheduled to sing in front of Pirates players and other judges on Saturday, January 25, at PNC Park starting at 2 p.m.

Fans wishing to submit an entry should email a video file or a link to a recording of them singing an a cappella version of the National Anthem to NationalAnthem@pirates.com. The link may be an upload to sites such as YouTube, Vimeo, Twitter, Facebook or Instagram (please ensure privacy settings on social media sites are turned off to guarantee judges can view content). With the email, entrants should also be sure to include their name, address, phone number and email address. A confirmation email will be sent once the entry is received by Pirates staff.

PiratesFest, presented by Chick-fil-a Pittsburgh, is an all-day event that takes place at PNC Park on Saturday, January 25 and is open FREE to the public.