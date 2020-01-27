Pirates and Diamondbacks make three-player trade

The Pittsburgh Pirates today acquired infielder Liover Peguero and right-handed pitcher Brennan Malone from the Arizona Diamondbacks in exchange for outfielder Starling Marte and cash considerations. The Pirates will also receive an additional capacity in its 2019-2020 International Signing Bonus Pool, allowing them to spend an additional $250,000 in this

The Pittsburgh Pirates today acquired infielder Liover Peguero and right-handed pitcher Brennan Malone from the Arizona Diamondbacks in exchange for outfielder Starling Marte and cash considerations. The Pirates will also receive an additional capacity in its 2019-2020 International Signing Bonus Pool, allowing them to spend an additional $250,000 in this year’s International Signing Period. The announcement was made by Pirates General Manager Ben Cherington.

The 19-year-old Peguero entered today ranked as Arizona’s fifth-best prospect according to FanGraphs (No. 7 by Baseball America) in a deep Diamondbacks minor league system. During his second professional season in 2019, the right-handed hitting Peguero hit a combined .326 (74-for-227) with 11 doubles, five triples, five home runs, 38 RBI and an .866 OPS in 60 games with Hillsboro and Missoula. He was also named a 2019 Pioneer League mid- and post-season All-Star after hitting .364 with seven doubles, three triples, five home runs, 27 RBI and a .970 OPS in 38 games with Missoula.

The 19-year-old Malone, regarded as one of the top prep arms in the 2019 Draft, was the 33rd overall selection out of IMG Academy in Bradenton, FL, where he went 11-0 with a 0.27 ERA (51.0ip/2er), a .132 batting average against and 69 strikeouts in 11 starts as a senior in 2019. He entered today ranked as Arizona’s 10th-best prospect according to FanGraphs (No. 9 by Baseball America).

During his first pro season in 2019, Malone went a combined 1-2 with a 4.50 ERA (8.0ip/4er) in seven games (three starts) between the Arizona League Diamondbacks and the short-season Hillsboro Hops of the Northwest League.

“We’re excited about adding two young players of this caliber and the opportunity we’ll have to help them continue to grow.” said Cherington. “In addition, we now have a greater ability to acquire impact type talent in this year’s international free agent market.

“We have a foundation of talent in Pittsburgh and in our system that we feel will be a key part of our success. We also know that we need more of it if we are going to realistically be able to compete deep into September and October,” added Cherington.

Pirates General Manager Ben Cherington will be available in the PNC Park Press Conference Room today at 5:00 p.m. Media can enter the ballpark at 24-hour security on Mazeroski Way.