Pirates announce four non-roster invitees to Spring Training

The Pittsburgh Pirates today announced the following players will attend big league camp as non-roster invitees. Socrates Brito (OF) – Spent majority of 2019 season with Buffalo (Blue Jays’ AAA), where he hit .282 with 28 doubles, 16 homers and 67 RBI in 97 games…Left-handed hitter also played in 17

The Pittsburgh Pirates today announced the following players will attend big league camp as non-roster invitees.

Socrates Brito (OF) – Spent majority of 2019 season with Buffalo (Blue Jays’ AAA), where he hit .282 with 28 doubles, 16 homers and 67 RBI in 97 games…Left-handed hitter also played in 17 games with Toronto, making appearances at all three outfield positions…Made his Major League debut with Arizona in 2015 and hit .303 in 18 games with the Diamondbacks…Played parts of three seasons (2015-16, 2018) in the Majors with Arizona.

Miguel Del Pozo (LHP) – Went a combined 2-3 with two saves, a 4.99 ERA (48.2ip/27er) and 68 strikeouts in 40 relief appearances between Nashville (Rangers’ AAA) and Salt Lake (Angels’ AAA) in 2019…Attended spring training as a non-roster invitee with Texas…Was acquired by Los Angeles (AL) on 8/9…Made his big league debut on 8/20 at Texas in the second game of a doubleheader and retired each of the two batters he faced…Posted a 2.70 ERA (6.2ip/2er) in his first eight big league appearances.

Phillip Evans (INF) - Spent the entire 2019 campaign with Iowa (Cubs’ AAA), where he hit .283 (132-for-466) with 30 doubles, three triples, 17 home runs and 61 RBI in 130 games…Finished first among Chicago farmhands in total bases (219), tied for first in extra-base hits (50), tied for second in hits and tied for third in home runs…Has a .241 career average (13-for-54) with a pair of doubles and two RBI in 34 career games in the big leagues with the Mets in 2017-18.

Hector Noesi (RHP) - Spent a majority of the 2019 season with New Orleans (Marlins’ AAA)…Ranked first in the Pacific Coast League in ERA (3.82) and WHIP (1.14), second in strikeouts (133) and batting average against (.240) and tied for second in wins (11)…Had contract selected by Miami on 8/6 and made 12 appearances (four starts) with the Marlins…Has produced a 12-34 record, a 5.51 ERA and 303 strikeouts in 119 Major League appearances (57 starts) with the Yankees (2011), Mariners (2012-14), Rangers (2014), White Sox (2014-15) and Marlins (2019).