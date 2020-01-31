Pirates Announce Four Non-roster Invitees to Spring Training

The Pittsburgh Pirates today announced the following players will attend big league camp as non-roster invitees. Robbie Erlin (LHP) – Has gone 13-20 with a 4.57 ERA (313.0ip/159er) and 249 strikeouts in 106 games (38 starts) while spending his entire big league career with the San Diego Padres (2013-19)…Went 0-1

Robbie Erlin (LHP) – Has gone 13-20 with a 4.57 ERA (313.0ip/159er) and 249 strikeouts in 106 games (38 starts) while spending his entire big league career with the San Diego Padres (2013-19)…Went 0-1 with a 5.37 ERA (55.1ip/33er) in 37 appearances (one start) with San Diego in 2019…Was also optioned to the minor leagues four times in 2019…Has gone 11-19 with a 4.98 ERA (198.2ip/110er) in 38 starts and 2-1 with a 3.86 ERA (114.1ip/49er) in 68 relief appearances during his Major League career.

Derek Holland (LHP) – Has gone 78-78 with nine complete games, eight shutouts, a 4.54 ERA (1375.2ip/694er) and 1145 strikeouts in 295 Major League games (222 starts) with the Rangers (2009-16), White Sox (2017), Giants (2018-19) and Cubs (2019)…Limited left-handed hitters to a .192 batting average against (19-for-99) in his 51 games (eight starts) between San Francisco and Chicago last season.

Andrew Susac (C) – Has a .221 career average (61-for-276), 17 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 35 RBI in 113 Major League games with San Francisco (2014-15), Milwaukee (2016-17) and Baltimore (2018). …Attended spring training in 2019 with Baltimore before being traded to the Kansas City organization on April 2 for cash considerations…Was limited to 26 games with Triple-A Omaha in 2019 before being placed on the injured list on May 27 for the remainder of the season with a broken left wrist.

Charlie Tilson (OF) – Has compiled a .246 average (62-for-252), six doubles, a home run and 23 RBI in 96 Major League games as a member of the Chicago White Sox from 2016-19…Split the 2019 season between Chicago and Triple-A Charlotte…Made 39 appearances in right field, 19 in left field and 14 in center field last season with the White Sox…Was originally selected by St. Louis in the second round of the 2011 First-Year Player Draft.