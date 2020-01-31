Pirates sign free agent infielder JT Riddle

The Pittsburgh Pirates today announced they have signed free agent infielder JT Riddle. The announcement was made by General Manager Ben Cherington. The 28-year-old Riddle has spent his entire professional career in the Miami organization after being selected by the Marlins in the 13th round of the 2013 First-Year Player

The Pittsburgh Pirates today announced they have signed free agent infielder JT Riddle. The announcement was made by General Manager Ben Cherington.

The 28-year-old Riddle has spent his entire professional career in the Miami organization after being selected by the Marlins in the 13th round of the 2013 First-Year Player Draft.

Riddle appeared in 51 games with Miami in 2019, making seven starts at shortstop and 26 in center field. The left-handed hitter also made 32 appearances with Triple-A New Orleans. He was placed on the injured list on July 18 with a right forearm strain and missed the remainder of the season, with the exception of four rehab games played in August.

During his Major League career, Riddle has made 176 appearances at shortstop and 31 in center field (all in 2019). In 223 big league games, he has produced a .229 batting average, 18 home runs and 79 RBI.

Riddle has been added to the 40-man roster, which is now at 40 players.