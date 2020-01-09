Pirates sign outfielder Guillermo Heredia

The Pittsburgh Pirates today signed outfielder Guillermo Heredia to a one-year contract for the 2020 season. The announcement was made by Pirates General Manager, Ben Cherington. Heredia, who will turn 29 on January 31, hit .225 (46-for-204) with 13 doubles, five home runs and 20 RBI in 89 games with

The Pittsburgh Pirates today signed outfielder Guillermo Heredia to a one-year contract for the 2020 season. The announcement was made by Pirates General Manager, Ben Cherington.

Heredia, who will turn 29 on January 31, hit .225 (46-for-204) with 13 doubles, five home runs and 20 RBI in 89 games with Tampa Bay in 2019. He made 41 appearances in center field, 28 in right field and 14 in left field.

Prior to joining Tampa Bay, Heredia spent the previous three seasons with Seattle after being signed by the Mariners as an international free agent out of Cuba. During the 2018 season, Heredia was named the Mariners recipient of the Heart and Hustle Award by the Major League Baseball Players Association while being one of just five qualified outfielders in the Majors to record a 1.000 fielding percentage.

The right-handed hitting Heredia played six seasons with Matanzas in the Cuban National Series from 2009-2014. He was a two-time Gold Glove center fielder while playing with Matanzas and was also the starting center fielder for Cuba in the 2013 World Baseball Classic.

In his Major League career, Heredia has made 194 appearances (158 starts) in center field, 142 appearances (91 starts) in left field and 46 appearances (16 starts) in right field.

To make room for Heredia on the 40-man roster, Pablo Reyes has been designated for assignment.