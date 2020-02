Pirates sign outfielder Solomon Maguire as non-drafted free agent

The Pittsburgh Pirates today signed outfielder Solomon Maguire as a non-drafted free agent. The 16-year-old Maguire, who is from Kellyville, Australia, is currently a senior at Castle Hill High School in Sydney, Australia. The Pirates have now signed 43 players during the 2019-20 international signing period.

