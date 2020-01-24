Pirates unveil road jerseys for 2020

The Pittsburgh Pirates today unveiled the team’s new road uniforms for the 2020 season: a road gray and alternate black jersey that will include a return to the Pittsburgh script lettering across the chest. The beloved Pittsburgh script lettering is reminiscent of the early 1990s Pirates road gray uniforms worn

The Pittsburgh Pirates today unveiled the team’s new road uniforms for the 2020 season: a road gray and alternate black jersey that will include a return to the Pittsburgh script lettering across the chest. The beloved Pittsburgh script lettering is reminiscent of the early 1990s Pirates road gray uniforms worn by a team that won three straight National League East titles from 1990 to 1992. The jerseys are produced by Nike, the official uniform supplier of Major League Baseball.