Rangers sign 1B Greg Bird to Minor League contract with invitation to Major League Spring Training camp

Arlington, Texas — The Texas Rangers today announced that the club has signed first baseman Greg Bird to a minor league contract with an invitation to Major League spring training camp. Bird, 27, batted .171 (6-35) with one home run and one RBI in 10 games for the Yankees in

Arlington, Texas — The Texas Rangers today announced that the club has signed first baseman Greg Bird to a minor league contract with an invitation to Major League spring training camp.

Bird, 27, batted .171 (6-35) with one home run and one RBI in 10 games for the Yankees in 2019, when he was on the injured list for nearly the entire season with a left plantar fascia tear. He hit a solo home run for the Yankees on Opening Day, but was placed on the injured list on April 16 (retroactive to April 14) for the remainder of the year. He missed time for surgeries on his right ankle in both 2017 and 2018, and also missed the entire 2016 campaign following right shoulder surgery.

Bird has a .211 batting average with 32 home runs and 98 RBI over 186 Major League games with New York-AL since 2015, making the club's Opening Day roster in both 2017 and 2019. He set career highs in most categories over 82 contests in 2018. He hit 11 home runs over 46 games as a late-season call-up in 2015, and hit 3 home runs in the 2017 postseason for the Yankees. The Colorado native was selected by New York-AL in the fifth round of the 2011 June draft.

With the addition of Bird, the Rangers now have 67 players on the spring training roster: a full 40-man roster along with 27 non-roster invitees.