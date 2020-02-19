Rays Announce New Ticket Packs for the 2020 Season

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.—The Tampa Bay Rays have announced three new ticket packs for the Rays 2020 season. All three ticket packs will be available for purchase starting Monday, February 24 at 10 a.m. in the MLB Ballpark app and at RaysBaseball.com/ticketpacks. Ballpark Pass—A flexible and affordable new way for fans

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.—The Tampa Bay Rays have announced three new ticket packs for the Rays 2020 season. All three ticket packs will be available for purchase starting Monday, February 24 at 10 a.m. in the MLB Ballpark app and at RaysBaseball.com/ticketpacks.

Ballpark Pass—A flexible and affordable new way for fans to experience as many Rays home games as their schedules allow, the Ballpark Pass offers a standing room ticket to any game at Tropicana Field for just $36 per month. The Ballpark Pass is available in limited quantities, and tickets are available exclusively on the Ballpark app.

The Rays Ballpark Pass offers access to all the action in 2020 with no game restrictions. Ballpark Pass subscription payments are charged once at the time of purchase (covering all March and April home games), then again prior to each month of the regular season. Visit RaysBaseball.com/ballparkpass for more information.

Rays Win Pack—For $99 per pack, fans can select any four Rays regular season home games. If buyers select and attend four games that the Rays win, they will receive a voucher to choose another home game for free. Rays Win Pack holders with four consecutive wins can continue to choose games for free until they attend a game that the Rays lose or the end of the regular season. For more information, visit RaysBaseball.com/rayswinpack.

Flex Packs—Rays Flex Packs include five lower level tickets for $99 per pack. The opportunity to redeem Flex Pack vouchers for games played in March and April will be made available starting Wednesday, March 4. A limited number of restricted dates apply. For more information, visit RaysBaseball.com/flex.

Season Tickets—Rays 2020 season tickets are currently on sale and offer numerous benefits, including the best seat locations, concession and merchandise discounts and access to exclusive events. Through the Double Play Season Ticket opportunity, fans can choose a special premium gift or experience, such as a complimentary catered suite to a 2020 Rays home game, batting practice on the field or an all-expenses-paid spring training experience. More information is available by phone at 888-FAN-RAYS or online at RaysBaseball.com/seasontickets.

Ticket Delivery—Mobile Only for 2020—In an effort to minimize fraudulent tickets, reduce waste and increase efficiency, tickets for all 2020 Rays home games are mobile only. Fans will access tickets for entry through the free MLB Ballpark app. Paper tickets, including print-at-home and PDF versions, are not available or accepted. For information on how to access mobile tickets, fans are encouraged to visit RaysBaseball.com/mobile.

“We are proud to continue to offer flexible and affordable ticket options for our fans,” said Rays President Matt Silverman. “These refreshed offerings, including the exciting Rays Win pack, give fans even more ways to enjoy games and support the team at Tropicana Field.”