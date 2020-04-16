Rays now accepting applications for COVID-19 Relief Grant

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.—In response to the current COVID-19 crisis, the Rays Baseball Foundation and Rowdies Soccer Fund has established the COVID-19 Relief Grant program, which is now accepting applications. Additionally, the Rays Baseball Foundation has announced recipients for its Community Partnership Grants and Community Fund Grants. The Rays Baseball Foundation

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.—In response to the current COVID-19 crisis, the Rays Baseball Foundation and Rowdies Soccer Fund has established the COVID-19 Relief Grant program, which is now accepting applications. Additionally, the Rays Baseball Foundation has announced recipients for its Community Partnership Grants and Community Fund Grants. The Rays Baseball Foundation and Rowdies Soccer Fund is allocating $1 million to nonprofit organizations in the Tampa Bay region in response to the COVID-19 crisis, and have already committed nearly $700,000 to this effort.

“We are proud of how the Tampa Bay community has come together to respond to the current crisis,” said Rays President Brian Auld. “The Rays Baseball Foundation and Rowdies Soccer Fund was established to support important work being done by nonprofit organizations in our region, and we’re glad to provide this funding so that those affected by COVID-19 can continue to offer relief and opportunity to our neighbors most in need at this time.”

APPLY FOR A COVID-19 RELIEF GRANT—The Rays Baseball Foundation and Rowdies Soccer Fund has established the COVID-19 Relief Grant program in response to the current crisis. Organizations with 501(c)(3) status and a focus on hunger relief, shelter and/or health and wellness and that have been impacted by COVID-19 are eligible to apply. For more information or to apply, visit raysbaseball.com/teamingup.

COMMUNITY PARTNERSHIP GRANTS—The Rays Baseball Foundation is proud to maintain long-standing partnerships with key community organizations throughout the Tampa Bay region. The Foundation provided grants to the following established community partners in support of programming focused on the COVID-19 crisis and the critical needs of the community, including hunger relief, health and wellness, shelter and youth programming:

ALS Association Florida Chapter

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Tampa Bay

Boys & Girls Clubs of the Suncoast

CASA St. Petersburg

Crisis Center of Tampa Bay

Feeding Tampa Bay

Florida Holocaust Museum

Ronald McDonald House Charities of Tampa Bay

St. Petersburg College

Starting Right, Now

Tampa Metro YMCA

YMCA of Greater St. Petersburg

YMCA of the Suncoast

COMMUNITY FUND GRANTS—The Rays Community Fund Grant Program provides assistance to local nonprofits in the Tampa Bay region. These grants help enhance and support current programs offered by community-based nonprofit organizations. The following 2020 Community Fund Grant recipient organizations are focused on providing support to the community in response to the COVID-19 crisis:

211 Tampa Bay Cares

A Kids Place

Alpha House of Pinellas

Dawning Family Services

Eckerd Connects

Meals on Wheels (9 county region)

Citrus County Support Services

Meals on Wheels Charlotte County

Meals on Wheels of Polk County

Meals on Wheels of Sarasota

Meals on Wheels of Tampa

Meals on Wheels PLUS of Manatee

Mid Florida Community Services

Neighborly Care Network

Pasco County Elderly Nutrition

Metro Inclusive Health

Metropolitan Ministries

Ready for Life

Salvation Army

St. Petersburg Free Clinic

St. Vincent de Paul Charities

The Kind Mouse Productions

The Spring of Tampa Bay

The Thomas Promise Foundation

In addition, the Rays continue to serve the community through the following efforts:

TEAMING UP TO FEED THE COMMUNITY—The Rays Baseball Foundation and Rowdies Soccer Fund is donating up to $250,000 to Feeding Tampa Bay to help those in need during the COVID-19 crisis. The Rays Baseball Foundation and Rowdies Soccer Fund kicked off the virtual food drive campaign with a $100,000 donation, and pledged to match donations on the campaign page up to an additional $150,000. Fans are encouraged to join the campaign by purchasing essential food items or making a monetary donation by visiting donate.feedingtampabay.org/teamingup. Currently, the drive has collected $376,500 of its possible $400,000 goal.

FEEDING TAMPA BAY MOBILE PANTRY—Lot 4 of Tropicana Field (1st Avenue South and 17th Street) will be used as a drive-thru mobile pantry for Feeding Tampa Bay’s Pinellas clients every Saturday in April, starting at 9 a.m., while supplies last. People in need of food can come to Lot 4 to pick up a pre-packaged box of groceries free of charge—and no ID, papers or pre-screening are required. To honor social distancing regulations, mobile pantries are transitioning to a drive-thru model to eliminate crowds and minimize contact. For any updates to the distribution schedule, visit feedingtampabay.org/mobile-pantries.

ONE TAMPA—The Rays Baseball Foundation and Rowdies Soccer Fund, along with the Tampa Bay Lightning and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, contributed $100,000 to the Relief Now, Rise Together Fund—a new relief fund for residents and small businesses in the City of Tampa facing economic uncertainty due to the pandemic. For more details, visit tampagov.net/relief-now.