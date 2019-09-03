BOSTON, MA – Red Sox 2020 “Sox Pax” and single-game tickets for select April, May, and September games will go on sale Friday, December 13, at 10 a.m. Tickets will be available online at redsox.com and by phone at (877) RED-SOX9. “Sox Pax,” presented by Mastercard, are packs of three

BOSTON, MA – Red Sox 2020 “Sox Pax” and single-game tickets for select April, May, and September games will go on sale Friday, December 13, at 10 a.m. Tickets will be available online at redsox.com and by phone at (877) RED-SOX9.

“Sox Pax,” presented by Mastercard, are packs of three or four games with a variety of date and seat options, including Interleague games, summer weekend games, and matchups against the Yankees and Cardinals. A list of the nine Sox Pax available for the 2020 season is attached. Mastercard is the preferred payment of the Boston Red Sox.

Single-game tickets for select April, May, and September home games will include matchups versus the Chicago White Sox, April 4-5; Rays, April 6-8; Indians, April 17-19; Blue Jays, April 21-23; Rangers, May 1-3; Angels, May 5-7; Rays, May 19-21; Tigers, September 4-7; Rays, September 11-13; Blue Jays, September 22-24; and the Orioles, September 25-27.

There will be a limit of three Sox Pax (up to four tickets each) per person, and 12 single-game tickets per transaction.

The Red Sox will also reveal promotional giveaways taking place in 2020 on the Red Sox’ Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter accounts beginning next week. For more information, and Red Sox holiday gift ideas, visit redsox.com/tickets.