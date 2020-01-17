Red Sox acquire left-handed pitcher Matt Hall from Detroit

BOSTON, MA -- The Boston Red Sox today acquired left-handed pitcher Matt Hall from the Detroit Tigers in exchange for minor league catcher Jhon Nuñez. A corresponding move to make room for Hall on the 40-man roster is forthcoming. Red Sox Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom made the announcement. Hall,

BOSTON, MA -- The Boston Red Sox today acquired left-handed pitcher Matt Hall from the Detroit Tigers in exchange for minor league catcher Jhon Nuñez. A corresponding move to make room for Hall on the 40-man roster is forthcoming.

Red Sox Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom made the announcement.

Hall, 26, split the 2019 season between Detroit and Triple-A Toledo, making 16 relief appearances in the majors. Since being selected by Detroit in the sixth round of the 2015 June Draft, the left-hander has spent his entire career in the Tigers organization, going 33-15 with a 2.97 ERA (165 ER/500.1 IP) in 122 minor league appearances (85 starts). Hall has also made 21 major league relief appearances between the 2018 and 2019 seasons, combining to post a 9.48 ERA (33 ER/31.1 IP).

Nuñez, 25, spent all of 2019 with Double-A Portland and was named an Eastern League mid-season All-Star. A switch-hitter, he batted .280 (59-for-211) with five home runs and 21 RBI in 64 games. In seven seasons since being signed by Boston as an international free agent in 2012, Nuñez has hit .260 (279-for-1,075) with 10 home runs and 199 RBI. He has thrown out 115 of 344 (33.4%) attempted base stealers, having made 280 starts at catcher in his career.