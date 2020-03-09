Red Sox agree to terms with 19 players on one-year contracts for 2020

FORT MYERS, FL—The Boston Red Sox today announced that the club has agreed to terms with 19 players on one-year contracts for the 2020 season. In addition, the Red Sox renewed the contract of third baseman Rafael Devers for the 2020 season. Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom made the announcement.

FORT MYERS, FL—The Boston Red Sox today announced that the club has agreed to terms with 19 players on one-year contracts for the 2020 season. In addition, the Red Sox renewed the contract of third baseman Rafael Devers for the 2020 season.

Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom made the announcement.

Agreeing to terms were pitchers Yoan Aybar, Ryan Brasier, Colten Brewer, Austin Brice, Matt Hall, Kyle Hart, Darwinzon Hernandez, Chris Mazza, Mike Shawaryn, Josh Taylor, Marcus Walden and Ryan Weber, as well as position players Jonathan Araúz, C.J. Chatham, Michael Chavis, Bobby Dalbec, Tzu-Wei Lin, Alex Verdugo, and Marcus Wilson.

With these agreements, all players on the Red Sox major league roster are under contract for the 2020 season.