Red Sox Foundation calls for nominations for 6th annual IMPACT Awards presented by the Ruderman Family Foundation to aid non-profits strained amid COVID-19 crisis

BOSTON, MA – As the spread of COVID-19 continues to strain non-profit organizations across New England, the Red Sox Foundation will not waver from providing the 6th Annual IMPACT Awards presented by the Ruderman Family Foundation. The awards provide Red Sox fans with the opportunity to nominate their favorite local non-profit organization for the chance to win one of several grants totaling $75,000 distributed through the Red Sox Foundation. Given the widespread impact of COVID-19, the IMPACT Awards will be available to non-profits in all six New England states in 2020 to ensure as much support and funding to organizations in need during this crisis.

Additionally, given the pandemic’s vast effect on mental health, the IMPACT Awards will this year focus on organizations whose mission includes raising awareness and improving the mental health outcomes of individuals in their community.

“We recognize that during this challenging time, non-profit organizations are in need of extra support to fulfill their mission, which is why we are 100% committed to still providing the IMPACT Awards this year,” said Red Sox Foundation Executive Director Bekah Salwasser. “This unprecedented crisis has affected our society in myriad ways, including the mental health of so many. By partnering with the Ruderman Family Foundation, we hope to help New England charities working in this critical area with extra funding to help fuel their important work and outcomes.”

“Mental health has a stigma attached to it that too often prevents people from speaking up and getting the help they need. Now, with the added stressors of the COVID-19 crisis it is difficult for all of us on some level, and may be unbearable for those struggling with pre-existing mental health conditions,” said Jay Ruderman, President of the Ruderman Family Foundation. “By partnering with the Red Sox and the Red Sox Foundation, we hope to break the stigma associated with mental health, and to recognize those organizations that are helping to do this crucial work in their communities. We look forward to having Red Sox Nation help us decide which organizations will receive the 2020 IMPACT Awards.”

Starting today, fans can nominate a non-profit in the mental health space. The nomination period is open through May 31. Finalists will be announced on June 9, at which time the public voting period will begin. Voting ends June 22.

Through the generosity of the Ruderman Family Foundation, the IMPACT Awards will provide twelve non-profits with either a first place $10,000 grant, or a second place $2,500 grant. Eligible organizations with the most online votes from fans will be the designated winners. There will be two non-profits selected from each New England state. To be eligible, charities must be 501(c)(3) non-profits in good standing whose work is focused on improving the outcomes for those in their community through mental health services and/or awareness.

Voting for the 2020 IMPACT Awards presented by the Ruderman Family Foundation takes place on redsox.com/IMPACT.

About the Red Sox Foundation

The official team charity of the Boston Red Sox, the Red Sox Foundation has donated to over 1,900 organizations since its creation in 2002, and focused on making a difference in the lives of children, families, Veterans, and communities in need by improving their health, education, and recreational opportunities. Through partnerships with best-in-class organizations in healthcare, the Red Sox have helped raise over $150 million for cancer treatment and research for The Jimmy Fund, supported more than 24,000 Veterans and their families suffering from the “invisible wounds of war” with the Home Base Program, and helped the Dimock Center serve over 19,000 patients annually with health and human services. The Foundation’s self-run education and youth baseball programs have helped 301 Boston Public Schools students with college scholarships, and promotes healthy choices and valuable life skills to more than 2,000 urban youth annually through its RBI baseball and softball program.

A 501(c)(3) nonprofit, the Red Sox Foundation raises funds through special events, corporate sponsorships, and grants. Founded and initially funded by Red Sox Principal Owner John Henry, Chairman Tom Werner, President/CEO Emeritus Larry Lucchino and their partners, the Red Sox Foundation has won numerous awards for the impact of its innovative programs. In 2010, the Foundation’s Red Sox Scholars program was recognized by Major League Baseball with the first-ever “MLB Commissioner’s Award for Philanthropic Excellence.” In 2009, the Red Sox Foundation was honored by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and the Sports Philanthropy Project with the Patterson Award as the nation’s “Best Team Charity in Sports.” For more information about the foundation, visit redsoxfoundation.org.

About Ruderman Family Foundation

The Ruderman Family Foundation is an internationally recognized leader in advocating for the full inclusion of people with disabilities in our society. The Foundation supports effective programs, innovative partnerships and a dynamic approach to philanthropy in advocating for and advancing the inclusion of people with disabilities, and destigmatizing mental health, throughout the U.S. and around the world.

The Ruderman Family Foundation believes that inclusion and understanding of all people is essential to a fair and flourishing community and imposes these values within its leadership and funding. For more information, please visit www.rudermanfoundation.org