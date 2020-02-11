Red Sox name Ron Roenicke interim manager

BOSTON, MA – The Boston Red Sox today announced that Ron Roenicke has been named Interim Manager. Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom made the announcement. Roenicke, 63, spent the last two seasons (2018-19) as the Red Sox’ bench coach, helping guide the club to a franchise-record 108 regular-season wins and

BOSTON, MA – The Boston Red Sox today announced that Ron Roenicke has been named Interim Manager.

Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom made the announcement.

Roenicke, 63, spent the last two seasons (2018-19) as the Red Sox’ bench coach, helping guide the club to a franchise-record 108 regular-season wins and a World Series championship in 2018, followed by another winning season in 2019 (84-78). The 2020 season will be his 30th as a coach or manager, including his 23rd in the major leagues.

“Ron’s extensive coaching and managerial experience, in addition to his familiarity with our players and staff, make him an ideal fit as we prepare for the 2020 season,” said Bloom. “He has the respect of everyone in the clubhouse, and the way he carries himself and communicates will be a positive influence on our entire organization. We are confident that Ron will hit the ground running, and we’re excited to work closely with him as he leads our group forward.”

This marks Roenicke’s second stint as a major league manager, as he previously guided the Milwaukee Brewers from 2011-14 and part of the 2015 season. He led Milwaukee to a 342-331 (.508) record, posting a winning record in three of his four full seasons with the club. Roenicke finished second in National League Manager of the Year voting in 2011, when the Brewers set a franchise record with 96 wins, claimed their first ever NL Central title, and advanced to the NLCS.

In addition to his stints with the Brewers and Red Sox, Roenicke has worked with the Los Angeles Dodgers as a coach (1992-93) and third base coach (2015), as well as the Los Angeles Angels as a third base coach (2000-05, ’16-17) and bench coach (2006-10). The California native won a World Series with the Angels in 2002, and in 2012 he was named to the National League All-Star Team’s coaching staff by manager Tony La Russa.

Roenicke spent seven seasons as a minor league coach and manager in the Dodgers (1991, ’94-98) and San Francisco Giants (1999) organizations. He managed Rookie-level Great Falls (1994), Single-A San Bernardino (1995), Double-A San Antonio (1997-98), and Triple-A Albuquerque (1998) for the Dodgers, as well as Triple-A Fresno (1999) for the Giants. Roenicke was named Manager of the Year in the California League in 1995 and in the Texas League in 1997, both during championship seasons. In addition to his managing duties, he served as a hitting coach for San Antonio (1991) and Albuquerque (1996).

Signed by the Dodgers as the 17th overall pick in the 1977 June Draft, Roenicke played eight major league seasons as an outfielder with the Dodgers (1981-83), Seattle Mariners (1983), San Diego Padres (1984), Giants (1985), Philadelphia Phillies (1986-87), and Cincinnati Reds (1988). He appeared in 527 games and reached the World Series with the Padres in 1984.

Born in Covina, CA, Roenicke graduated from Edgewood High School and attended Mt. San Antonio College from 1975-76 before transferring to UCLA. His brother, Gary, was a major league outfielder and was inducted into the Orioles Hall of Fame in 2015. Roenicke and his wife, Karen, have a son, Lance, who played and coached in the Brewers’ system from 2012-14.