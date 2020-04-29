Red Sox offer refunds, credits, and exchanges for April and May games 

BOSTON, MA – The Red Sox will today begin offering ticket holders the opportunity for refunds, credits, and exchanges for Fenway Park games scheduled between April 2 and May 28. “As we continue to evaluate possibilities for the 2020 season, it’s important that we provide options to our ticket buyers

BOSTON, MA – The Red Sox will today begin offering ticket holders the opportunity for refunds, credits, and exchanges for Fenway Park games scheduled between April 2 and May 28.

“As we continue to evaluate possibilities for the 2020 season, it’s important that we provide options to our ticket buyers for games scheduled in April and May,” said Red Sox President & CEO Sam Kennedy. “We appreciate how patient our fans have been as we worked through the implications of the pandemic on our schedule. We extend our best wishes for the health and safety of the individuals and families in Red Sox Nation.”

Fans who purchased individual tickets directly from the Red Sox will have three options:

Receive a full refund;

Receive a credit to their account which can be used during the 2020 or 2021 seasons;

Exchange their tickets for a future game this season (fans will have the option to immediately select their new tickets and complete the exchange online).

Season ticket holders will have the option of receiving a full refund for impacted games or a credit towards additional 2020 regular season tickets or for the 2021 season. Those season ticket holders who choose a credit will receive a 10% bonus credit incremental to the total dollar amount of their season tickets for these games.

Season Ticket Holders and individual game buyers will receive an email in which they can make their selection. Fans who do not make a selection will be automatically refunded.

For additional details, season ticket holders can call their season ticket account executive and all other fans can call the Red Sox ticket office at 877-Red-Sox-9.