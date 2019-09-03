Red Sox agree to one-year contracts with infielder Marco Hernández and left-handed pitcher Josh Osich

BOSTON, MA -- The Boston Red Sox today signed infielder Marco Hernández and left-handed pitcher Josh Osich to one-year contracts through the 2020 season. The club’s 40-man roster is now at 36. Red Sox Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom made the announcement. Hernández, 27, played in 61 games over three

BOSTON, MA -- The Boston Red Sox today signed infielder Marco Hernández and left-handed pitcher Josh Osich to one-year contracts through the 2020 season. The club’s 40-man roster is now at 36.

Red Sox Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom made the announcement.

Hernández, 27, played in 61 games over three stints with Boston in 2019, after missing most of 2017 and all of 2018 recovering from left shoulder surgery. The Dominican native hit .250 (37-for-148) with two home runs and 11 RBI last season, appearing defensively at second base (48 games, 29 starts) and shortstop (two games). Originally signed by the Cubs as an international free agent in 2009, Hernández made his major league debut with the Red Sox in 2016 and has hit .265 (68-for-257) with three home runs in 122 major league games.

Osich, 31, was selected by San Francisco in the sixth round of the 2011 June Draft and pitched in the Giants organization from 2012-18. In 57 appearances for the White Sox in 2019, he set career highs in innings (67.2) and strikeouts (61) while holding left-handed hitters to a .171 batting average. He made 12 appearances against AL East opponents in 2019, posting a 1.88 ERA (3 ER/14.1 IP) and a .149 opponent batting average. In 217 career major league outings, Osich is 10-5 with a 4.88 ERA (102.0 IP/188 ER) and 7.95 strikeouts per 9.0 innings.

BOSTON RED SOX 40-MAN ROSTER (36)

PITCHERS (21): Yoan Aybar, Matt Barnes, Ryan Brasier, Colten Brewer, Nathan Eovaldi, Kyle Hart, Heath Hembree, Darwinzon Hernandez, Travis Lakins, Josh Osich, Bobby Poyner, David Price, Denyi Reyes, Eduardo Rodriguez, Chris Sale, Mike Shawaryn, Josh Taylor, Hector Velázquez, Marcus Walden, Ryan Weber, Brandon Workman

CATCHERS (1): Christian Vázquez

INFIELDERS (9): Xander Bogaerts, C.J. Chatham, Michael Chavis, Bobby Dalbec, Rafael Devers, Marco Hernández, Tzu-Wei Lin, Dustin Pedroia, Sam Travis

OUTFIELDERS (5): Andrew Benintendi, Mookie Betts, Jackie Bradley Jr., J.D. Martinez, Marcus Wilson