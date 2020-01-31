Spring Training Truck Day presented by JetBlue scheduled for Monday

BOSTON, MA -- The departure of the Red Sox equipment truck for the club’s Spring Training home at JetBlue Park in Fort Myers, Florida, is scheduled for Monday, February 3. The truck will be loaded starting at 7 a.m. and is scheduled to leave Fenway Park for the 1,480-mile trip

BOSTON, MA -- The departure of the Red Sox equipment truck for the club’s Spring Training home at JetBlue Park in Fort Myers, Florida, is scheduled for Monday, February 3. The truck will be loaded starting at 7 a.m. and is scheduled to leave Fenway Park for the 1,480-mile trip around noon.

The equipment truck, which will depart from Fenway Park on Van Ness Street, will be led by a flat-bed truck carrying Wally the Green Monster, his sister Tessie, and Fenway Ambassadors who will be tossing soft Red Sox baseballs to fans.

This will be the 24th straight year that Milford native Al Hartz will drive the 53-foot truck, which will carry an assortment of baseball equipment and supplies, including:

• 20,400 baseballs

• 1,100 bats

• 200 batting gloves

• 200 batting helmets

• 320 Batting Practice tops

• 160 white game jerseys

• 300 pairs of pants

• 400 t-shirts

• 400 pairs of socks

• 20 cases of bubble gum

• 60 cases of sunflower seeds

The celebration of Truck Day has been a Red Sox tradition since 2003 signaling the unofficial start of Spring Training. JetBlue, the official airline of the Red Sox, has been the presenting sponsor of the annual event since 2010. Moving services are provided by New England Household Moving & Storage.

All media outlets are welcome to cover the departure of the equipment truck and go live from Van Ness Street.